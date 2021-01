Ne-Yo and Karlie Redd-Backed All-Day Breakfast Restaurant Johnnys Chicken and Waffles opens in College Park, Georgia

Johnnys Chicken and Waffles All Day (and Night) Breakfast and Brunch is now open at College Park. Backed by hip-hop artist Karlie Redd (star of VH1s Love n Hip Hop and Bounce TVs Saints & Sinners), singer-songwriter Ne-Yo Chief Crystal Smith, the breakfast menu offers customizable combinations of chicken and waffles, cookies, French toast and omelet. Currently open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily, Chicken and Johnnys Waffles will eventually be served 23 hours a day, only closing between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Beyond its eponymous dish, Johnnys Chicken and Waffles also serves sandwiches, such as Triple Decker grilled cheese and a waffle, as well as other dishes like miso glazed lamb chops, barbecue teriyaki salmon, and the hot fishing shoemaker. Champagne and cocktails from the bar are served in shareable decanters or in individual mason jars. A take-out counter inside the restaurant sells freshly baked pies and other coffee products. The 85-seat restaurant has a mix of kiosks, tables, high tables and bar seating. Johnnys Chicken and Waffles’ musical design includes a mural of the historic Apollo Theater in Harlems, as well as 14 platinum albums lining the walls of Atlanta musicians OutKast, Ludacris, Usher and Ne-Yo. Johnnys Chicken and Waffles replaces Soul Crab along Main Street in College Park. Soul Crab, owned by YouTube chef and cookbook author Darius williams, closed last February amid allegations from the Georgia Department of Law’s Consumer Protection Division Above 701, Inc. (an LLC owned only by Williams) violated the Georgia Fair Business Practices Act for operating an illegal credit repair business. Open every day. Take out and delivery available. Masks required. Click here for more information on COVID-19 restaurant precautions. 3725 Main Street, Atlanta. johnnyschickenandwaffles.com.

