Review: Marvel’s WandaVision is weird but successful | Way of life

Excited Marvel fans gathered around their TVs on January 15 to air the premiere of Marvel Studios’ new miniseries WandaVision exclusively on Disney +. This latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe features actors Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles as superheroes Wanda and Vision.

While their circumstances are very different from what fans might expect, the plot shows the duo leading an idyllic life as a married couple in the suburb of Westview, but seem to have almost no memory of how which they got there.

The WandaVision launch episode introduces Wanda, who was last seen in Avengers: Endgame, as a housewife who spends time practicing her ability to move objects using telekinesis. . Her husband Vision works at a company called Computational Services Inc., but has no idea what they’re producing or what it’s for. The episode riffs on the classic style of a 1950s sitcom.

While it’s unusual for Marvel to release a sitcom, it’s not unusual for them to leave viewers completely confused or even enraged. It’s good to see Wanda and Vision happy together, but anyone who has followed the Marvel Cinematic Universe knows that Vision would have died in the 2018 movie Avengers: Infinity War.

With knowledge of Visions’ death, it’s safe to assume that WandaVision is some kind of dream or hallucination, especially since the couple don’t remember where they came from.

The first two episodes are mostly black and white, but fans will quickly notice that color plays a major role in pointing to clues that might unravel the mystery of their past. This is seen with a yellow toy helicopter that introduces fans to the Sensitive Weapons Observation and Response Division, also known as SWORD, a sister agency of the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics division, also known as SHIELD name

While it’s unclear why SWORD is important to Wanda, there’s no doubt their presence is important and the plot is just beginning.

Another question is the character of Geraldine, played by Teyonah Parris. Fans have speculated that Geraldine was actually Monica Rambeau, who fans might recognize in the 2019 Marvel movie Captain Marvel. In the movie, Rambeau is 11 years old, but she appears in WandaVision “ as an adult woman. It is possible that she followed in her mother’s footsteps and enlisted in the military where she ended up in SWORD and crosses paths with Wanda.

In the third episode, color takes full screen as it showcases late ’60s and early’ 70s fashion. Geraldine gives fans a deeper dive into Wandas’ past, while the work The episode’s camera set creates changes in tone from a light sitcom atmosphere to a serious moment of past reflection.

It’s clear Marvel knew exactly what they were doing when they released this miniseries, anticipating that fans might not be drawn to the genre of the sitcom, but release it anyway. The release embodies the company’s confidence that its fans will be open to the intimate aesthetic, reminiscent of classics like I Love Lucy and The Brady Bunch.

This miniseries created the perfect kind of suspense that is characteristic of Marvel projects. Much like the post-credit scenes in the films, the company was able to experiment without the pressure of box office sales. WandaVision gave the studio a chance to break away from the formula of rinsing and repeating the original superhero stories or teams and producing something completely original and new.

Fans should also be open to the possibilities of this show as each episode reveals more about the established mystery of WandaVision. Wanda may be in control of this universe or SWORD is studying her mind. Fans will have to keep watching to find out.

New episodes will air every Friday on Disney +. While the start of the series created a list of questions, fans should be patient. With six more episodes in the works, WandaVision will “ give fans a better look at what’s to come of future Marvel projects and how they will play out in this changed universe.