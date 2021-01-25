How Billie Eilishs Nails defined her plus-is-plus aesthetic, according to her manicure

Yes Billie Eilish transcends the usual limits of celebrity reach is almost galaxy-like, stretching through waves of air and social canals and the newsstands then his trademark nails make the point stand out. What communicates better than two inch greenhouses? On the cover of Vanity salons March issue, the musicians’ square-tipped chrome manicure springs from his fingerless gloves, gleaming like a set of blunt-tipped knives used only for the show. Eilishs nails are more than just an accessory. Against the form-obscuring streetwear that made them such a fashion magnet, they have the textured counterpoint of a pin to a balloon; in the improvised riffs of his music videos, the acrylic tips serve as a sort of blooming choreographic hands remastered by a pop icon.

Billie is a girl with nails, through and through: she talks with her hands, she sings with her hands, she dances with her hands, Tammy Taylor, Eilishs manicurist, said in an Orange County appeal. In a way, the two are time-separated wonders: Taylor opened her first nail salon in 1981, at age 18 (a year younger than Eilish); two years later, it launched its eponymous product line, which has become a global player in the professional space. In 2019, the year Eilish released her debut album When we all fall asleep, where do we go?she contacted Taylor through Instagram. They met later in the week. I made a full set of sculpted, matte, teardrop-shaped stiletto-shaped nails, recalls Taylor with an optimistic laugh. I was like, OK, Billie, this is how you have to zip your zipper. I gave her a little lesson on long nails.

Eilish learned it well. By the time the Grammys rolled in January 2020, she knew how to juggle five awards while wearing longs and greens. advice embellished with the Gucci logo. The following month, she showed up to the Oscars with a sparkling crystal at the end of every black nail, a combination of seriousness and flash worthy of the upcoming performer of the James Bond theme song.

The pandemic ditched plans for Eilishs’ world tour (it was just three shows when the world collectively took shelter last March), but that didn’t end the experimentation nails. Aside from those stretches where the ukulele and piano call for short nails, there is creative opportunity at every fingertip. Billie has her ideas on everything, says Taylor, who filters Eilishs’ imagination as she hand carves each set using hers. acrylic gel base. (A recent exception: the fantasies of transparent nails seen in recent weeks video for Lo Vas a Olvidar, the new track with Rosala, were the work of nail artist Sojin Oh, using pieces of glass personalized by Grace Wardlaw.)

The real Eilish retrospective is due to arrive at the end of next month with the documentary The worlds a little fuzzy, but now is the time to look back on her nail defining moments, with some leisure tips from Taylors. In addition to its exact gel polish shades, we’ve also added shortcuts using regular polish and press nails: all to increase the volume of your inner Eilish.

Eilish in Vanity FairCover story from March 2021. Photographs by QUIL LEMONS. Stylized by GABRIELLA KAREFA-JOHNSON.

In Vanity Fairs March cover story, Eilishs nails have an elementary simplicity like the chrome fenders of a California hot rod. To create the burnished effect, Taylor applied her Im Not Tacky basecoat! with sculpted nails; then, using a sponge, she dabbed some chrome powder, buffing it by hand until it started to shine and sealing it with a shine top coat. For those who prefer ordinary polishing, these two metallic versions simulate that look of molten silver.

Tammy Taylor Lazer Silver Mirror Chrome Tammy Taylor I’m not clingy! Gel Top Coat

Olive & June nail polish in OJPAS Essie nail polish in no place like chrome

After sweeping the 2020 Grammys from head to fingertip Gucci, it was hardly a surprise that Eilish has come in this series of short films directed by Gus Van Sant and Creative Director of Gucci Alessandro Michele. These were my all-time favorite logo nails, Taylor says of the musicians’ primary colors on hand-sculpted acrylics. Taylor layered two shades of gel polish; a regular varnish in cherry red can replicate the effect, as can a set of square snap nails. Stencil as you like.

Tammy Taylor Gelegance Nail Polish in Sea of ​​Roses Coast to Coast Tammy Taylor Gelegance Nail Polish

Emilie Heathe nail polish in The Perfect Red Nail Candy Press-On Nails in Candy Rain

Nothing says Billie Eilish like her signature lime green. In his 2020 world tour poster, the musicians’ fingernails glow against the dark red background and even though the pandemic ended up canceling out the performances, the idea of ​​a wearable beacon in the dark seems like the right idea. Taylor created a gel polish in the perfect shade. For regular polish, here are two neon versions of Moon and Duri, as well as some Nail Candys presses for instant hit.

Tammy Taylor Gelegance Nail Polish in Tropical Gardens Moon Glow Neon Nail Polish in Intense Green

Duri Nail Polish at Apple Envy NYC Nail Candy Press-On Nails in Slime

What to wear when frolicking alone in an empty shopping center? A mile-long marble stud set that does NOT read UR FRIEND. The line comes from a line from the song So I Am, featured in a video that was released in November. Gothic writing was Eilish’s idea, a juxtaposition of sleek and cool, Taylor explains. For an easy tribute, the two-tone Chillhouses spikes or sculpted Kisss talons are launched, as is the pale beige varnish. Nail decals complete the look.

Chillhouse Chill Tips Press-On Manicure in Pink Mischo Beauty Nail Lacquer à Bebe

Kiss Sculpted Gel Nails in 4 cause Nail Art Stickers in Gothic Writing