Tae Keller wins Newbery medal for trapping a tiger





The American Library Association on Monday announced two of the country’s most prestigious awards for children’s books: the Newbery Medal, which was awarded to Tae Keller for When You Trap a Tiger, and the Caldecott Medal, an award for books. images, for We Are Water Protectors, illustrated by Michaela Goade. When You Trap a Tiger, published by Random House Childrens Books, follows a biracial girl named Lily whose family moves in with her ailing grandmother. A magical tiger appears, a figure from her grandmothers’ Korean folk tales, and offers Lily a deal in exchange for her grandmother’s restoration. Keller, who grew up in Hawaii and, like Lily, is biracial, previously wrote the 2018 children’s book The Science of Breakable Things. The Newbery recognizes the year’s most outstanding contribution to children’s literature. We Are Water Protectors was written by Carole Lindstrom and published by Roaring Brook Press, a division of Holtzbrinck Publishing. Goade, the illustrator, uses puffy watercolors and floral designs in the book, whose main character, an Ojibwe girl, joins with other Indigenous people to fight the Dakota access pipeline.

Goade, who won the Native American Children’s Literature Award for Best Picture Book for Shanyaakutlaax: Salmon Boy in 2018, is a registered member of the Tlingit and Haida Indian tribes of Alaska.

The John Newbery and Randolph Caldecott medals were announced at the American Library Association’s winter meeting, which took place virtually this year. The organization announced other major awards on Monday, including nominated awards for Coretta Scott King recognizing an African-American author and illustrator for his outstanding work. The Illustrator Award went to Frank Morrison for RESPECT: Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. It was written by Carole Boston Weatherford and published by Atheneum Books for Young Readers, a Simon and Schuster Childrens Publishing Division.

The author’s award went to Jacqueline Woodson for Before the Ever After, published by Nancy Paulsen Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House. Woodson has won several major awards in recent years, including a 2020 MacArthur Genius Fellowship, the National Book Award for Young People Literature for Brown Girl Dreaming, and the Hans Christian Andersen Award, which is an award of excellence for children’s literature. In 2020, with many children stranded at home and not attending school in person, sales of youth books have exploded. Sales of juvenile fiction print increased 11% from 2019, according to NPD BookScan, and juvenile non-fiction increased 23%. Sales of printed books overall increased by more than 8%.

