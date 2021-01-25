Ana de Armas talks about learning Marilyn Monroe’s voice for the film: it was ‘so exhausting’





When Ana de Armas signed on to play Marilyn Monroe in an upcoming movie, she didn’t expect to have such difficulty perfecting her voice. The “Knives Out” star, 32, has revealed that it took her nine months of coaching to get Monroe’s gasping voice back. De Armas told the British publication The Sunday Times, “It only took me nine months of coaching and dialect practice, and a few sessions of ADR.” She added, “It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried.” BEN AFFLECK, ANA DE ARMAS SPLIT AFTER ALMOST 1 YEAR OF MEETING: REPORT The 2021 biopic is titled “Blonde” and by IMDB will be “a fictitious chronicle of the interior life of Marilyn Monroe”. It also stars Bobby Cannavale and Adrien Brody and was directed by Andrew Dominik. “I had a lot of thoughts as a woman in industry, and even in general, about how things from the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s are so relatable today,” de Armas said to himself. “And how if you don’t have a solid foundation, with your family and so forth, it’s really hard to survive really hard.” 2021 looks to be a busy year for de Armas as she also stars as a Bond girl in “No Time to Die” which is set to hit theaters on October 8, 2021, after multiple delays due to the pandemic. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The Cuban-born actress recently split from actor / writer / director Ben Affleck. They were first linked in March 2020 after meeting on the set of their movie “Deep Water”. People magazine reported that the breakup happened because the stars were at “different times in their lives.” “There is a deep love and respect there,” a source told the newspaper. “Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs to do and he’s a strong dad at home. They are both happy with their situation in their lives.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Another insider close to the former couple added that “she broke up”. “Their relationship was complicated,” the insider added. “Ana doesn’t want to be based in Los Angeles and Ben obviously has to since her kids live in Los Angeles.”

