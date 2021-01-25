WandaVision will reveal what happened to Geraldine in next episode





Elizabeth Olsen says that Geraldine’s untimely exit from Westview at the end of episode three will be explained in the next episode of WandaVision.

What happened to Monica Rambeau at the end ofWandaVisionepisode three, “Now in Color,” will be explained in the next episode, says Elizabeth Olsen. People the mysterious suburb of Westview is an eclectic cast of characters, and when Geraldine, played by Teyonah Parris, appeared in episode two, things got even more mysterious. Fans now know Parris is playing Monica Rambeau, the adult version of the character introduced in 2019 Captain Marvel. After Wanda’s tumultuous pregnancy, she finally gave birth to a pair of twins with the help of who she thought was Geraldine. When Wanda mentions that she is a twin, Monica says that Pietro Maximoff, Wanda’s brother, died in the battle with Ultron at the end of the second.Avengersmovie. What happened between the two after that moment was unseen, and we only see Monica again as she is thrown from Westview into what looks like a military encampment, likely a base for SWORD. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: WandaVision Proves MCU Wasted Elizabeth Olsen According to Olsen, what happened to Monica will be explained inWandaVisionfourth episode. Actress Scarlet Witch saidTVLine that what happened between Monica and Wanda “is answered in the following episode,“but Olsen refused to go much further. Olsen goes on to say”it’s something I don’t want to spoil,“which makes sense given the secretive nature of the mysteries at the heart of the show. Olsen has already teased a change of perspective forWandaVisionthe next episode, which makes it an important chapter in the overall history ofWandaVisionthe nine-episode series. It is not clear what this shift in perspective means, but the choice of words is interesting. Olsen makes it look like we’re going to get out of Wanda and Vision’s field. To provide answers that many are waiting for, it looks like the series can finally roll out of Westview to give fans a glimpse into the larger world at play in.WandaVision. It’s pretty clear that Monica herself wasn’t sure who she was in Westview, which made many wonder what her purpose was. Was she trapped there with Wanda and Vision, or did SWORD send her to find out what exactly was going on? This shift in perspective could explain all of this, and the possibility is exciting becauseWandaVisionFinally looks set to open up to some of the mysteries that have plagued the series since its first episode in what Paul Bettany describes as a mind-boggling entry. More: WandaVision Teases How Vision Can Live In MCU Phase 4 Source: TVLine WandaVision: Why Herb Cut Through the Wall in Episode 3

About the Author Graeme guttmann

(337 Articles published)

Graeme Guttmann is a writer and journalist currently residing in Boston. He is a Masters of Fine Arts candidate at Emerson College for Creative Writing. More from Graeme Guttmann







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos