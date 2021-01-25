Jerry Seinfeld clarifies his comments on Larry King: ‘just have fun’





Massapequa-raised comedy icon Jerry Seinfeld assures people that a new viral exchange between him and the recently deceased broadcasting legend Larry King was in high spirits, despite suspicions otherwise. “I’ve always loved Larry King and will miss him,” Seinfeld, 66, tweeted Saturday. “The ‘canceled’ track was just that I play around with his little mistake. Nothing more. Or less.” In an excerpt from the Nov. 1, 2007 edition of CNN’s “Larry King Live”, the host, who died at the age of 87 on Saturday, asks Seinfeld if the comedian had voluntarily ended the Emmy-winning comedy “Seinfeld” after nine seasons in 1998. “You gave up, right?” King asks. “I did,” Seinfeld replies. King then asks the question in another way: “They didn’t cancel you, you canceled them?” Seinfeld, stopping to understand this, replies: “You don’t know about this?” “No, I’m asking you,” King said. “Do you think I’ve been canceled? Do you feel like I’ve been canceled?” a surprised Seinfeld told him. “I thought it was pretty well documented. Is it still CNN?” Subscribe to the Newsday’s Entertainment newsletter Get the latest news on celebrities, TV and more. By clicking Register, you agree to our privacy policy. “Most of the shows don’t go down a bit?” King asks. “Most people do too,” Seinfeld riffs, then adds with a laugh, “Yeah, no, [when] I left the airwaves, I was the no. 1 TV show, Larry. Do you know who I am? “ “A Jew. Brooklyn,” King retorts. The jokes continue, with King telling Seinfeld, “Don’t take it so badly.” “Well,” Seinfeld laughed, “that’s a big difference between being canceled and being # 1! Can we get a CV here for me that Larry could pass?” “Hey,” King replies, pointing at the comic, then moving on to the commercial break. At no point did the veteran broadcaster seem upset. Seinfeld was on the show to promote his animated feature “Bee Movie”, in which he voiced the anthropomorphic bee Barry B. Benson. King in this film voiced the anthropomorph Bee Larry King, who interviews Barry on television. “You know, they also have a Larry King in the human world.” “It’s a common name,” says the bee’s host disdainfully.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos