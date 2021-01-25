Roman Reigns details Kevin Owens storyline success ahead of WWE Royal Rumble Universal Championship match

Roman Reigns’ place as a WWE Superstar has met with heavy resistance from fans for years, but the “Tribal Leader” is currently enjoying the best streak of his career. Since his surprise return to SummerSlam, Reigns has found new life – and critical acceptance – by portraying a heel character.

On Sunday, Reigns will continue in the race by meeting Kevin Owens in one of the matches featured on the annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view card. Owens and Reigns fought for months, and Reigns always got the better of Owens both in and out of the ring. Owens recently managed to turn the table, forcing Reigns to a Last Man Standing match at the event. Speaking with CBS Sports, Reigns explained what made his screenplay with Owens so compelling.

“I think if you just look at him on paper he’s the exact opposite of me,” Reigns said. “We look different, we behave differently, we have different backgrounds. They’re just completely different presentations, and there’s something very interesting about the polar opposites going after them and competing against each other to see who’s better. But, from an intangible perspective, what KO brings to the table is his own way and his own package – his relentlessness to be big.

“He’s got the passion of trying to capture the next level and that, as performers, is something you have to have. Audiences are looking for those stars who are trying to do that and be mega -stars and reaching the unreachable while pushing each other to the next level. We’ve been beating the knockout shit for months, and he stands up with a smile on his face wanting more. He’s a guy who, no matter what he goes through, enjoys the upper echelon of business wrestling and being able to tell very detailed, complex and sophisticated wrestling tales. This is something he has dreamed of his entire career. And being able to doing it in WWE after going through so much and probably having to swallow a lot of “no pills” throughout his career with a lot of people trying to say no to him. It’s something he really puts on in value – that relentlessness to keep rising, going on and fighting. “

One of the first twists of Reigns’ new character was the addition of Paul Heyman as an advisor. Heyman had spent years alongside Brock Lesnar, continuing his long career as a character with immense boast, having made ECW a force of his own creative genius before taking on an on-screen managerial role as well. as a creative force behind the scenes of WWE.

With Reigns, Heyman’s boast has largely vanished, and he is usually seen desperately seeking to please Reigns and fear the potential wrath of the Universal Champion. Their offscreen relationship is vastly different, and Reigns said the relationship quickly developed to the point where he couldn’t see a place in the future where he wouldn’t have Heyman by his side – even if they weren’t. more paired. on the television.

“It’s just a pleasure to be there,” Reigns said of Heyman. “Not only that, to be able to work with him? A lot of people see him as that creative genius and someone who masters the microphone. But, attention to detail is in all areas, all I need. . This man bought me some towels at the hotel to make sure they are big enough, to pick me up some personalized steaks from the butcher last week. This guy doesn’t care, he really is everyone on deck. It’s not just what he does creatively or in front of the camera, and he’s the best ever at what he does to promote and sell his athletes and the asks that he puts on the games he’s involved in. He really does anything under the sun to make sure that the talent he’s working with is perfectly comfortable and focused on what he’s doing. a pleasure to work with him.

“If something happens and we’re no longer on screen together, I don’t think I’ll ever want to work without him in one way or another. Even though we’re no longer a couple on TV, I still want and need him on TV to work with me. Even all week long. We will start texting throughout the week to get ideas and understand the message we want to get across. It’s a weekly battle where we don’t always succeed, but we do our best to do it. It really is a very interesting storyline when it comes to brainstorming and creative spitting out trying to push the boundaries and create the most sophisticated narrative every week. We say it weekly: attention to detail. These details are what makes the product and people hook. We don’t want to insult our audiences and make them think we’re stupid; we know they are not. Especially our hardcore fan base, they’ve been watching pro wrestling and sports entertainment for a long time, they’ve seen it all. So k on what we can do to be different. What we can do to be better. And what we can do to achieve greatness each week. “