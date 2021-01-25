James White honored with Paramount Theater marquee





James White died Sunday morning at the age of 81.

AUSTIN, Texas One of the city’s most famous marquees pays homage to an Austin icon. The Paramount Theater on Congress Avenue has changed its marquee to say “Farewell to a Honky Tonk Hero James White 1939-2021” to honor Broken spoke founder James White, who died Sunday morning at 81. White’s wife and daughter confirmed to senior KVUE reporter Tony Plohetski that he died on Sunday morning at his home in South Austin. He suffered from congestive heart failure. “He really got to live his dream. His dream when he came out of the military was to build a honky-tonk in Austin, his hometown, and he did it from scratch in 1964. I think all of us who went to the Broken Spoke did. just felt honored to be a part of that dream with him. https://t.co/NDolJsyjPS pic.twitter.com/0o6rBdfGtm – Paramount Theater (@ParamountAustin) 25 January 2021 RELATED: Broken Spoke Founder James White Dies at 81 Austinites and country stars have paid homage to White since news of his death. Some have left flowers outside the Broken Spoke and others have changed the sign at the front of the dance hall to read: “God Bless You James M. White 1939-2021”. White founded the Broken Spoke in 1964. The beloved dance hall has hosted country superstars since its opening, including George Strait and his Ace In The Hole Band. Strait who featured the bar on the cover of his album, “Honky Tonk Time Machine” is among many who shared memories of White. “The passing of Mr. James Whites leaves a deep hole in the world of Texas Honky Tonk. He was a man dedicated to preventing this tradition from escaping. Some of my fondest memories are playing Broken Spoke at the end 70s and early 80s. .. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/u7EuBWbT7Z – Strait of George (@GeorgeStrait) 25 January 2021 Ray Benson from Asleep at the wheel told Plohetsky about White, saying he was heartbroken by his death and “was one of a kind.” Benson credits White and the Broken Spoke with national fame for the group. Music journalist Rush Evans said White’s fashion choice will always attract attention. “[White] looked really dapper in her scarf and cowboy hat and big belt buckle and really cool shirt. He’s always had a cool western shirt, ”Evans said. In October 2020, KVUE spoke to White about Broken Spoke and the work he had devoted to it for most of his life. “I did it because of my love for country music and people and music. It really draws people in and it’s a big part of Broken Spoke and it’s also a big part of Austin, au Texas, ”White said. WATCH: KVUE REWIND: James White on Broken Spoke Debut Austin FC unveils ‘Q2 Stadium’ name “It makes me my child” | Cedar Park mom gives medical marijuana credit for helping son live a better life after rare disease diagnosis Meet Amy: The Creators Of Tiff’s Treats Introduce Their First Client Since 1999 Austin City Council to Discuss Million-Dollar Deals to Acquire Hotels to Shelter the Homeless







