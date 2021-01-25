New this week: ‘Resident Alien’, ‘Arlo Parks and’ Palmer ‘





This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks, who may count former First Lady Michelle Obama as a fan.

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press entertainment reporters on what’s coming to TV, streaming services, and music platforms this week. MOVIES An intimate melodrama set in England just before the outbreak of World War II, The Dig is the kind of well-crafted, well-performed period drama that isn’t so often discovered. Simon Stones ‘adaptation of John Prestons’ novel, which begins airing Friday on Netflix, stars Carey Mulligan as a British landowner and widow who brings in a local excavator for a provincial museum (Ralph Fiennes) to investigate what will prove to be a historic archaeological find. In her review, AP screenwriter Lindsey Bahr called The Dig a truly magnificent, contemplative and melancholy piece, with a beautiful score by Stefan Gregory and enveloping landscapes shot by Mike Eley. Aside from Trolls and Woody Allen Wonder Wheel, Justin Timberlake hasn’t played much since a string of good performances in the early ’10s including Social Network and Inside Llewyn Davis. In Fisher Stevens Palmer, Timberlake plays a rare leading role in a predictable but tender redemption drama. In the film, which debuts Friday on Apple TV +, a bearded Timberlake plays a former inmate and former college football star who returns from prison and befriends a boy (Ryder Allen) in the care of his big -mother (June Squibb). . The first in Warner Bros.’s planned year-long rollout of films both on HBO Max and in theaters is the star-studded neo-noir thriller The Little Things. Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto star in John Lee Hancocks’ 90s crime drama, with Washington and Malek playing police investigators for a Los Angeles serial killer. He debuts on Friday. AP Writer Jake Coyle THE MUSIC IHeartRadios’ fifth annual ALTer EGO show dedicated to contemporary rock artists featuring Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters and Coldplay will air virtually Thursday night. Other performers include Mumford & Sons, 21 Pilots, Beck, Black Keys, Killers, Weezer, blink-182, Cage the Elephant and Muse. Foo Fighters will begin the performances at 9:30 am EST and Eilish, which will continue at 10:20 am EST, will close the event. British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks achieves a breakthrough and she can count former first lady Michelle Obama as a fan. The singers Eugene from his debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams were featured on Vol. 1: Michele Obama’s Spotify playlist, inspired by the first season of the Obamas podcast. Parks, who will release her album on Friday, has also been shortlisted for the prestigious BBC Sound of 2020. Live from the Roxy Theater in Los Angeles, Adam Lambert will give a concert on Friday to celebrate his 39 years. Adam Lambert Live will feature two shows, one at 3 p.m. EST and the other at 10 p.m. EST. He will perform songs from his latest album, Velvet, as well as other tracks from his catalog. Tickets cost $ 18.50. AP Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu TELEVISION Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel returns Tuesday at 10 p.m. EDT for Season 27 with a sidekick: The Real Sports Podcast, which expands on the stories featured in the HBO series with further interviews and behind-the-scenes details. Among the segments featured in the first episode of the Gumbels show: How Minneapolis police officers helped build high school athletic power and student confidence, and profiles of athletes struggling with symptoms of COVID- 19 long term. The first episode of the accompanying podcasts is released this week. If a wacky sci-fi series sounds appealing, check out Resident Alien. Alan Tudyk plays Harry, posing as a small town doctor and human after a crash on Earth. He helped solve a murder and his relationship with his new neighbors, complicating his mission to wipe out the population of planets. Tudyk (Firefly, American Dad!) Fully embraces the Stupid, along with his cast mates including Sara Tomko (Once Upon a Time) and Corey Reynolds (The Closer). Based on the comic book series of the same name, Resident Alien debuts Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST on SyFy. Forgotten Genius pays homage to Percy Julian, an African-American chemist whose achievements and success have come despite the roadblocks of racism. The 2007 documentary, which reruns Wednesday on the science series PBS Nova (check local listings for now), chronicles his pioneering research that contributed to the mass production of cortisone and birth control pills. Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Billions) portrayed Julian, who became a wealthy businessman and civil rights activist. The documentary airs for free until February on PBS.org. AP television writer Lynn Elber Catch up on Hotspot entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.

