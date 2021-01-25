Your horoscope for the coming week: a creative full moon in Leo will wake up your mind

Certain dynamic astrological configurations kindle the fire of conviction in your heart. We are now in the crucible from which a new future will be formed. The Sun in Aquarius squared with its revolutionary ruler Uranus on Tuesday will intensify and amplify events.

Uranus’ electrifying power will provide you with the fiery side you need to clear obstacles. Your vitality will increase with this dynamic explosion of energy. Make sure to maximize your sleep. Getting enough rest is essential because your synapses will be sparking over the next few days.

As the Moon reaches fullness in voluntary Leo on Wednesday, it will awaken the lion in you. Our Night Luminary will magnify the creative power of the Sun meeting Jupiter on the same day. Cupid will be in the neighborhood, so watch out for his arrows.

The Universe urges you to tune in to your deepest needs. Be who you always wanted to be. Do what you always wanted to do. Don’t let the boredom of everyday life stifle your joy. Cut the ropes and be free.

The direct movement of Mercury will slow down all week until it comes to a complete stop on Saturday. Like a pendulum reaching its peak, Mercury will take a one-day hiatus, then begin its three-week return journey until February 20. Beware of the usual problems in communications, transportation and technology.

Take a close look at the events, ideas, and thoughts that grab your attention this week. Some of them will become dominant themes during the retrograde period.

To increase your personal power, start by controlling the thoughts going through your mind. Starve your attention problems by not thinking about them. Focus your attention on what inspires your heart and strengthens your resolve. With a little time and a lot of daily practice, that smile will turn into joy as your problems diminish and your opportunities blossom.

Here is your horoscope for the week of Monday, January 25, 2021.

Aries

A recent communication problem centered on a misunderstanding. If any difficulties arise this week, it will come from feeling that you understand all too well what a certain person is trying to say. They are influenced by something you dread. It’s too easy to focus on the differences rather than all you have in common. Explore the positive, rather than going through the same old destructive differences that lead to arguments. Take a few moments and block out the noise of the world. Cut off the endless flow of internal dialogue. This will connect you with the Sun-Jupiter link and awaken an atmosphere of tolerance and reconciliation.

Taurus

It is when we are uncomfortable, anxious, or insecure that we are more likely to blame the condition on a lack of material resources. You can and will do something constructive about your level of earthly wealth. The Sun-Jupiter connection will make you recognize that a certain attitude causes disadvantage and hinders your ability to invoke the resources you need in a plan or business. Beware of negative self-fulfilling prophecies. Heaven encourages you. Your possibilities are limitless. Nothing is stopping you now except your own fear or doubt. You can do whatever you want.

Gemini

Stealth is the biggest part of the bravery this week. Say no more than necessary, and watch carefully for the impact that even the few carefully chosen words you use are likely to have. You are facing a delicate and sensitive situation. It is easy to forget about it, however, due to the intensity of what you are feeling and the urgency of what is happening. The Sun-Jupiter link will show you that you are too tied to an arrangement that limits your freedom. The rights and harms are not clear, but one thing is absolutely certain: You have a lot more power, influence and strength than you realize.

Cancer

What was once good for you has become a burden. A decision must be made. We must act. This whole process is basically very good as it will reveal an opportunity. The Sun-Jupiter link will help you make an inspiring discovery. Your problem now is that whatever you are aware of is a negative factor that you can no longer ignore. You feel like you can’t live with a certain situation for one more moment. Now is the time to act. Make up your mind to do something the next time you get the chance. Such a promise is all you need. The rest will take care of itself.

Leo

Under the pressure of everyday life, we can easily succumb to bad influences. Adjustments need to be made. At almost every level in your life, now is the time to think again. You have to adapt to something, and you can’t be successful by taking a strong position. The Sun-Jupiter connection will give you a glimpse of how to embrace someone and come to terms with the reality of a situation that you simply cannot change. You have to be firm, but it is just as urgent to make sure that you are as fair as possible. You can safely take a bold step and forge a future for yourself as you wish.

Virgin

You know where you want to go, but there is an uncomfortable degree of ambiguity about how to get there. You can spend the rest of your life waiting for a late bus to arrive, or you can set off on your own and make your way to your destination on your own. The Sun-Jupiter link indicates that this game of life really follows your path. This has the effect of making you feel bold and courageous. Something good is happening. You can feel it, so keep your big dream alive. Keep working on it. The stars will deliver it to you in gift wrapping.

Balance

Don’t be mad at a situation you can’t change. Over time, all kinds of changes can be possible. The way forward is through diligence and determination. You will not progress by expressing your dissatisfaction. Resign yourself to the present reality but keep alive a flame of hope for the future. Constantly work towards the day when the circumstances will be different. The Sun-Jupiter connection says this time is not as far away as you fear. A particularly difficult saga that you are fixing reaches the final chapter. A surprisingly pleasant result will put your heart at ease.

Scorpio

Something you are dealing with is basically very simple, but for some strange reason it has become rather complex. You’re fine, however. Do not let your thoughts stray into worry and fear of such nonsense. You see and feel a lot. If there is a problem, it is that you do not recognize and recognize your intuition. The Sun-Jupiter link this week will solve this problem. Your current difficulty will soon be resolved as your inner voice will come out loud and clear.

Sagittarius

Something that you find yourself involved in isn’t particularly exciting or challenging. The boredom of it all is hard to bear. We all find it easy to enjoy life when the going is the way we want it to be. It’s when we face a situation that makes us feel isolated or hopeless that the blues sets in. Yet the process you are going through is extremely constructive. It is well worth the struggle you endure. The Sun-Jupiter link indicates that you have something to learn, something to accept, and something that you can benefit from. Imagine your joy when you discover that your biggest problem can be corrected with a simple change of mental attitude.

Capricorn

Your current drama has something to do with an obligation to a vulnerable person you want to protect or a situation in danger that means a lot to you. There is a limit to what you can do or say, but the drama is an invitation to push that limit as far as you dare. The events of your life converge in the most meaningful and profound ways. There is no such thing as a coincidence. It’s not just the random cogs of a mechanical universe. The Sun-Jupiter link will convince you that you have a distinct purpose and mission. You have the ability to spread joy to other people.

Aquarius

A challenge you face looms like a giant above you. Even if you hit this monster with everything you have, you won’t do anything that inflicts a tiny flea bite. Help is on the way thanks to the power of the Sun-Jupiter link. Pay close attention to your own inner thoughts in quiet times. Crucial cosmic influences prompt you to use your ingenuity. When you show enough determination, you can work wonders. You can put your mind on the matter and bend a difficult situation, and even people, to your will. You are guided to a vast victory.

fish

Be careful what you want because you can just get it. In other words, choose wisely. Sometimes we wish for what we think we want only to find that it wasn’t what we really needed. You don’t want to waste your wishes on something frivolous. A certain problem is of paramount importance. This should be your main focus now. The Sun-Jupiter link will make this problem much easier to resolve than expected. The whole process will become a major life experience that will facilitate an expansive growth in your ability to succeed. Stay focused and you will make all the right choices.