Trey Songz arrested in AFC championship game





KANSAS CITY, Mo. R&B Artist Trey songz was jailed overnight after arguing with police officers during his arrest for failing to follow coronavirus protocols and other rules at the AFC championship game in Kansas City, police said on Monday. Songz, 36, whose name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was released on Monday as an investigation continues, Jackson County Sheriff’s spokesman LeVanden Darks said. No charges have been laid. Neversons representative Sydney Margetson declined to comment on Monday. TMZ has published videoOn Monday, it showed Neverson was not wearing a mask and struggled with several officers before being taken away in handcuffs. Neverson tested positive for COVID-19 in October. Concert by Trey Songz:Ohio club cited for COVID-19 violations after 500 attendees Kansas City Police said in a statement that fans of the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game have complained about a man not following COVID-19 protocols and other code rules conduct for fans, which includes not being disruptive, intoxicated, or using obscene language. The statement didn’t identify the man as Neverson and didn’t say exactly what rules he was breaking. However, police said the man refused to follow orders from private security guards at Arrowhead Stadium and was asked to leave. When he refused, officers from the Kansas City Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called and told he would be arrested if he did not comply, police said. He hit a policeman and put him in a headache, police said. The video does not show how the confrontation started. Some fans can be heard yelling at the officers to leave him alone. After his release, Neverson took to Instagram to share a message from the “free world”. He did not speak about his arrest, but he cryptically captioned a slideshow of images, “The bosses game was well on ?!” Trey songzsays the identity of her son’s mother is nobody’s business Earlier this month, Neverson was scheduled to perform in Houston, but police shut it down after seeing hundreds of people lining up to enter the venue, which was supposed to operate at 50% capacity. In 2017, Neverson was charged with assault and assault on a police officer after getting angry when told to end a performance in Detroit. Authorities said microphones and speakers were thrown from the stage during the concert. Neverson pleaded guilty in August 2017 to two counts of disturbing the peace and was sentenced to 18 months probation. Contributor: Cydney Henderson







