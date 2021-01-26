Fate The Winx Saga On The Show Vs. True Life





Another Netflix cast that I would love to be BFF with. 1. Abigail Cowen as Bloom Netflix / @abbeycowen / Via instagram.com

If you’re a horse or die-to-die Netflix watcher, you probably know Abigail from her role as Dorcas on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She also appeared on The Fosters as Eliza Hunter, the miniseries The powerful couple, and two episodes of Strange things as Vicki, one of the girls who notices when Billy first arrives at Hawkins High School. In 2020, Abigail also appeared in the film. I still believe opposite KJ Apa and Britt Robertson. You can follow Abigail on Instagram here. 2. Precious Mustapha as Aisha Netflix / @preciousmustaph / Via instagram.com

Precious’s role as Aisha on Destiny: The Winx Saga is her first major role in movies or on television, which is absolutely amazing. She is also expected to star in the TV series Code 404 in 2021. You can follow Precious on Instagram here. 3. Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella Netflix / @hannavdw / Via instagram.com

Stella on Destiny: The Winx Saga is one of Hannah’s first major television roles. Previously she appeared in the movie Bay of silence and the television series The fugitives. She’s also ready to star in the biopic Lamborghini, opposite Alec Baldwin. You can follow Hannah on Instagram here. 4. Eliot Salt as Terra Netflix / @abbbeycowen / Via instagram.com

Eliot had a pretty big 2020 leading up to his lead role as Terra on Destiny: The Winx Saga. She played on Intelligence as Evelyn opposite David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed, and she has notably appeared on Normal people like Joanna, one of Marianne’s friends. You can follow Eliot on Instagram here. 5. Elisha Applebaum as Musa Jonatahn Hession / Netflix / @elisha_applebaum / Via instagram.com

Musa on Destiny: The Winx Saga is Elisha’s first major television or film role. Before starring in this new Netflix series, she already starred in some short films, and she will appear in the next movie. No reasons. You can follow Elisha on Instagram here. 6. Danny Griffin as Sky Netflix / @danny_griffin_ / Via instagram.com

Before playing the role of Sky on Destiny: The Winx Saga, Danny starred in the Netflix series Get still in 2020. He also appeared in the film The gentleman opposite Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant and Henry Golding, to name a few. You can follow Danny on Instagram here. seven. Freddie Thorp as Riven Netflix / @freddiethorp / Via instagram.com

Before playing the role of Riven on Destiny: The Winx Saga, Freddie appeared in the television series Sure and in an episode of A discovery of witches. He also starred in the film Overdrive opposite Scott Eastwood and Ana de Armas. You can follow Freddie on Instagram here. 8. Theo Graham as Dane Netflix / @theofarrislee / Via instagram.com

Before playing the role of Dane on Destiny: The Winx Saga, Theo is probably best known for his work as Hunter McQueen in the British soap opera Hollyoaks. He appeared in 125 episodes of Hollyoaks from 2016 to 2018. Theo also appeared in Chock, Doctors, and Brief encounters. You can follow Theo on Instagram here. 9. Sadie Soverall as Beatrix Jonathan Hession / Netflix / @sadiesoverall / Via instagram.com

Sadie’s role as Beatrix on Destiny: The Winx Saga is her very first role in a television show. Before that she appeared in the movie Rose plays Julie, but that’s all. Honestly, she absolutely crushed it for her first TV show. You can follow Sadie on Instagram here. ten. Jacob Dudman as Sam Harvey Jonathan Hession / Netflix / @jacobdudman / Via instagram.com

Before playing the part of Sam on Destiny: The Winx Saga, Jacob is perhaps best known for performing the roles of the Tenth Doctor, the Eleventh Doctor and the Twelfth Doctor in audio dramas for the Doctor Who TV shows. He also appeared on the Netflix series Medici and The foreigner. You can also check out Jacob’s Youtube channel. You can follow Jacob on Instagram here. 11. Robert James-Collier as Saul Silva Jonathan Hession / Netflix / Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

One of the most recognizable faces of the Destiny: The Winx Saga casting, Robert is best known for his lead role as Thomas Barrow on Downton abbey and like Liam Connor on Coronation Street. Currently he also stars in the British comedy drama Ackley Bridge. 12. Eve Best as Farah Dowling Netflix / Dave Benett / Getty Images

Eve has appeared in many notable TV shows, movies, and plays. On television, she is probably best known for her work as Dr Eleanor O’Hara on Nurse Jackie. She also performed on The honorable woman, The Infinite Worlds of HG Wells, and Lucky. In the film, Eve starred alongside Colin Firth in The king’s speech. And on stage, Eve won an Olivier Award for her work in Hedda Gabler in 2005. And she made her Broadway debut in A moon for the unfortunate, which earned him a Tony nomination. She also appeared on Broadway in The return and Old times. 13. Eva Birthistle as Vanessa Netflix / Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Before appearing on Destiny: The Winx Saga as Bloom’s mom, Eva starred in many TV shows and movies. Currently she is playing on Netflix The last kingdom like Hild. In terms of movies, she starred in Ae deep kiss …, Brooklyn opposite Saiorse Ronan, Imagine me and you across from Piper Perabo and Lena Headey, and much more. Plus, Eva is Irish in real life. 14. Alex Macqueen as Professor Harvey Netflix / Ian Gavan / Getty Images

Alex has appeared in many TV shows before Destiny: The Winx Saga. He is probably best known for his roles on Holby city, Cabin 33, Peep Show, Intermediate, Hunderby, Peaky blinders, Sally4Ever, and much more. He also appeared in live-action Cinderella movie. Alex has also voiced The Master in numerous audio dramas for Doctor Who. 15. Josh Cowdery as Mike Netflix / @joshcowdery / Via instagram.com

Before appearing as Bloom’s father on Destiny: The Winx Saga, Josh has appeared in several notable TV shows and movies. He appeared in The Avengers and Agents of SHIELD as a member of SHIELD, and he starred in fantastic beasts and where to find them as Senator Shaw. Like Eva, Josh is actually Irish in real life. You can follow Josh on Instagram here. 16. Kate Fleetwood as Queen Luna Jonathan Hession / Netflix / Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Prior to appearing as Stella’s mother, Queen Luna on Destiny: The Winx SagaKate is probably best known for her work on Broadway and the West End. She was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as Lady Macbeth in Macbeth, a role she played on Broadway and the West End. She was also nominated for an Oliver Award for her work in London Road. Outside of the theater, Kate has also appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1, Brave New World, The prostitutes, Victoria, and much more. 17. Lesley Sharp as Rosalind Netflix / Sylvain Lefevre / Getty Images

Well-known British actress, Lesley is known for her work on Pointing disabled, Bob and Rose, Scott and Bailey, Starlings, Life after death, and much more. She was also nominated for a BAFTA Award for her work in the film The full Monty in 1997. Apart from television and film, Lesley has also appeared in numerous stage productions, such as Harper regan and A taste of honey at the Royal National Theater. You can follow Lesley on Instagram here.







