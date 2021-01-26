Italian director Matteo Garrone talks about his new film Dior – WWD

PARIS – A filmmaker known for his brutal portrayal of the Mafia may not seem like a natural fit for a fashion film, but Italian director Matteo Garrone has two sides to it.

On the one hand, he delivers biting social commentary with films like “Gomorrah”, “Reality” and “Dogman”. On the other hand, he creates fantastic pictorial universes in films such as “Tale of Tales” and “Pinocchio”, his latest release.

“Le Château du Tarot”, posted online Monday on the opening day of Paris Couture Week, is her second short film developed in collaboration with Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of women’s collections at Dior, in response to the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Both projects showcase haute couture, the pinnacle of fashion design with bespoke creations that harness specialized techniques passed down from generation to generation. Garrone started out as an artist, and it shows: his interpretation of Dior’s spring couture collection is like an Old Masters painting coming to life.

The storyline is inspired by a 15th-century tarot card deck created for the Duke of Milan and features a young woman – who changes her appearance between a feminine and masculine appearance – having to overcome various tests in order to get to know herself.

Garrone and Chiuri were criticized last July for featuring an all-white cast in their first collaboration. This time around, they selected a more diverse group to play the characters, inspired by tarot figures like the Empress, the Devil, and Justice. The Franco-Italian actress Agnese Claisse takes the lead role.

The shooting took place at Sammezzano Castle near Florence. Built in the neo-Moorish style, it has served as the backdrop for several films since the 1970s, including “Arabian Nights” by Pier Paolo Pasolini and “Tale of Tales” by Garrone.

In an interview with WWD, Garrone opened up about his stint in the fashion world, telling a wordless story, and why he’s not yet ready to ditch his Moon Boots.

WWD: Your film production seems to be two very distinct universes, one based on realism and social commentary, and the other on fantasy and fantasy universes. What do they have in common?

Matteo Garrone: It’s difficult to talk about my work, because you probably have more distance than me, but all my films that start from a contemporary story, I always try to bring them into a dimension which is a dimension of fairy tales , more fantastic, and I do the same when I make a film based on fairy tales – I try to bring the story to the ground, to realism.

WWD: When making your own films, you have exclusive creative control over the entire project. How does working with a brand like Dior change your process?

MG: I really enjoy working with Maria Grazia and with Dior. First of all, they chose me for my films, then they leave me free to make stories that I can recognize at the end, really personal stories. And at the same time, of course, I know I’m working for Dior, so I try to do my best to show Maria Grazia’s work in the story as well. So it’s a kind of marriage between us. She tried to create her work with the characters in my movie in mind, and I tried to show her work in my movie in a completely organic way. And I think it’s quite rare. But for me, it’s also an opportunity to explore new territories.

There is always a fantastic aspect to my work, also in stories that seem more realistic, like “Dogman” or “Reality”.

So I feel comfortable on these projects with Maria Grazia because we can easily create a surrealist, metaphysical, abstract and at the same time realistic world.

WWD: How do you feel about working in a short format?

MG: Well, it’s a very good exercise for a filmmaker, first of all because we tell stories – also the short story – without words. You have to tell a fair story with images, so you go back to the roots of cinema, to the origins of cinema: the silent film. So it’s pure cinema, and for me that’s the noblest part of cinema, when you can tell a story just visually, so it’s always a very interesting challenge. When Maria Grazia approached me to make this second film, I was really worried. Because the first one came out so well in such a short time, I was afraid to tempt fate.

But I loved the idea of ​​exploring the world of tarot. I was a painter before becoming a filmmaker, so I immediately felt a relationship with this world, and the idea of ​​exploring an esoteric and mysterious world, and also of traveling inside the unconscious of a person trying to find himself.

WWD: Tell me about where you filmed.

MG: It’s a very familiar place, because it’s a castle in Tuscany where I shot part of “Tale of Tales” six years ago. I went back because it was a very esoteric and magical castle, and at the same time also with a part that could be a labyrinth. In our mind, there was this idea of ​​the labyrinth of the girl’s mind, so a place to get lost. It was the perfect place for this story, so we went back and luckily found the castle as we had left it six years before.

WWD: So you were comfortable with the environment.

MG: It was very cold, to be honest, but yes. I was shooting with Moon Boots, which wasn’t very Dior, but it was too cold.

WWD: I imagine the models were cold too.

MG: Yes, they have suffered a lot. We tried to put everything to make it warmer, but the castle was so big, and it was almost snowing, as it was on top of a hill in Tuscany around Christmas.

WWD: How did you develop the script?

MG: For me, it’s an opportunity to make cinema and to try to put my way of telling stories at the service of fashion, and at the same time, Maria Grazia designed her collection also thinking about our history and the cinema, so there is a kind of fusion, similar in a way to the fusion of the story that is between the male and female parts of that person.

The main character is played by Agnese Claisse, who is an actress and a musician. I also chose actors and not just models, because we wanted to make a short film like the cinema.

We worked with Andrea Farri for the music. We have created an original score for this story, trying to be mysterious, but at the same time light, because it is like a game. This character has to overcome many challenges to succeed in finding himself.

It’s sort of a modern ‘Alice in Wonderland’, so it was important to keep the atmosphere of the story light – something fresh and sensual like a dream.

WWD: What projects have you lined up next?

MG: I would like to find a new project, but unfortunately at the moment I have no idea.

I read and wait for a new adventure.

See also:

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior Haute Couture collection talks about tarot

At Paris Couture Week, luxury houses embrace remote work

Dior goes doll-sized with the Automne Couture collection