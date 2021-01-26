Caesars Entertainment, Inc. announces strategic investment in SuperDraft Daily Fantasy

RENO, Nev. and LAS VEGAS, 25 January 2021 / PRNewswire / –Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars” or “CZR”) today announced a strategic investment in the daily fantasy sports platform SuperDraft, Inc. (www.superdraft.io). This investment complements Caesars’ strong sports and mobile gaming network by adding an innovative Fantasy Sports platform, strengthening its pipeline of online and brick-and-mortar customer acquisition and retention.

** Watch the sizzling video HERE**

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. today announced a strategic investment in the daily fantasy sports platform SuperDraft, Inc. Tweet this

With this investment, Caesars takes an initial minority position in stocks with an option to increase its stake over time up to 100% to predetermined levels. The partnership positions SuperDraft as an exciting new option and a dominant force in the everyday fantasy sports industry.

“Adding fantastic sports to everyday life fits perfectly with our strategic vision for mobile and online sports,” said Tom reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. “SuperDraft’s innovative multiplier game mode is unique in the marketplace and we believe it provides a tremendous opportunity to strengthen our position in the sports gaming landscape.”

Operating in seven professional sports in over 35 states, SuperDraft offers a unique game mode that appeals to casual fans and seasoned gamers. Multiplier mode replaces the traditional fantasy team salary cap with a multiplier applied to each player, allowing maximum flexibility in team building while creating more opportunities for everyone to win.

As part of this investment, SuperDraft will join Caesars’ online brands, World Series of Poker, Caesars Online Casino and, upon completion of the acquisition, William hill, as part of a full suite of mobile and online gaming channels.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Caesars’ powerful gaming ecosystem,” said Steve Wang |, CEO and Founder of SuperDraft Inc. “Everyday fantasy gamers deserve a breath of fresh air, and we are here to transform the industry. SuperDraft is now well positioned to accelerate its growth with financial stability while expanding its appeal. for consumers with more contests and better rewards for players of all interest levels. ”

To kick off the partnership, SuperDraft will launch its first $ 1 million tournament on February 7 – the SuperMillion Big Game contest. From today, opportunities will be offered daily through paid and free entry contests to give anyone the chance to win a ticket and compete for the $ 300,000 1st prize. In addition, two $ 100,000 contest with $ 20,000 First place prizes will be held on Big Game day to provide something for everyday fantasy players from all portfolios.

SuperDraft will become part of Caesars’ one-stop wallet solution, giving members more options to play online and in person, and is expected to be linked to the industry-leading Caesars rewards program which will allow players to get credits redeemable for rewards and experiences. online or at one of the Caesars casinos nationwide.

“Caesars is a strong strategic partner that will allow us to further enhance our cutting edge technology stack and deliver an enhanced, player first experience,” said Nate hunter, CTO and co-founder of SuperDraft. “Now SuperDraft can scale to market faster than institutional daily novelty vendors, while providing our players with unmatched pricing, loyalty rewards and exclusive VIP opportunities.

For more information visit: www.caesars.com/superdraft

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino entertainment company in the United States and one of the most diverse casino entertainment providers in the world. Since its beginnings in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment grew through the development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars, Harrah’s, Horseshoe and Eldorado brands. Caesars Entertainment offers diverse amenities and unique destinations, with an emphasis on loyalty and value with its customers through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technological leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

About SuperDraft, Inc.

SuperDraft, Inc. is based at New Hampshire and focuses on paid entry and daily fantasy free play in the US through its SuperDraft DFS app available on iOS, Android, web, and desktop. The company has developed several unique game modes and features that appeal to both casual and hardcore sports enthusiasts and fantasy gamers. With unique game modes like Multiplier Mode, SuperDraft levels the playing field and offers new ways to play and win with more possible line-up combinations than the competition. The result is a game that’s easier to play and faster to understand. These daily fantasy sports contests are legal in over 35 states with its free contests available in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.superdraft.io.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by using the words “anticipates”, “supposes”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “advice”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects” and phrases similar which do not concern historical issues. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on any forward-looking statements, as they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which, in some cases, are beyond Caesars’ control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements.

Although Caesars believes that in making such forward-looking statements its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements may be influenced by factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements that are included elsewhere in this press release.

In light of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if they are subsequently made available on Caesars’ websites or otherwise, and Caesars does not intend to publicly update any statements. forward-looking to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date the report is made, except as required by law.

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.