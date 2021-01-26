In New Album “Alive and Well Enough”, Actor Jeff Daniels Tackles All Political and Pandemic Feelings

Stateside Conversation with Jeff Daniels.

The Michigans’ favorite son is back and biding his time at home like all of us. Jeff Daniels, esteemed actor, playwright and musician released his new album late last year. Its aptly titled Alive and Well Enough, which pretty much sums up how many of us are doing it these days. He joined United States to talk about the album, politics and its virtual concert at the Midland Center for the Arts on Friday, January 29.

Michigan man

Daniels lives in Chelsea, Michigan and has been a longtime political observer, which features heavily in the album. This political past was tumultuous and featured Michigan prominently with armed protests, Governor Whitmers’ kidnapping plot and swing statehood. Daniels spoke of the Michigans’ past political history, referring to a time when politics seemed friendlier.

We’ve always been a swing state for a reason, weren’t one or the other, we were both, and we live next to each other, Daniels said. But that was when we could talk to each other. It was then that Tip O’Neill and Ron Reagan could sit in a room and work on something. It was then that Boehner and Obama almost did. And this is no longer the case. I see it more as the Republican Party having to decide whether it wants to continue as one thing or another and face it. I think it’s an internal problem, internal right now, inside the Republican Party. You could see it coming as soon as Trump took over.

A political album

Alive and Well Enough covers a range of topics from Trumpism to the toxic wasteland that the Internet can be. One of his songs, Come A Little Closer, was released right after Trump won the election in 2016. Another track, I am American with Detroit blues singer Thornetta Davis, addresses the racial unrest of the summer. latest.

It’s just a statement, as you know we can be a new America, we really can, Daniels said. “We have a lot less to fear from each other than some people think. We can be better by being inclusive. We can be smarter, we can really be the greatest country in the world, like Will MacAvoy [Daniels character in “The Newsroom] argued, if we deal with things like this and I am America gives value to everyone who walks in this country. And so that’s kind of where it came from, and then Thornetta picked it up and turned it into a prayer, it really becomes his prayer, of ‘Please, whatever I ask of you. is to give me my freedom. That’s all I ask.

Online concerts and virtual gatherings

On Friday January 29, Daniels will host a virtual concert at the Midland Center of the Arts. While it’s always something to get used to, Daniels said it takes a specific mindset to overcome the lack of responsiveness.

I’ve done so many movies and TV it’s like working in front of the camera. The difference is you are looking along the lens barrel, talking to someone sitting on the other side of that lens, either on their couch, in their living room, or on their laptop, wherever you are. . But you play one or two people on their couch, that’s the trick. And so you don’t have to film it that far away, you don’t have to send it to the balcony of a performing arts center or even a 200- to 300-seat club, Daniels said. . I pretend that the person sitting on that couch is listening and interested, and thinks I’m funny. That’s all you need, a little positive push forward and then you can walk through the show and entertain them on their couch and that’s it.

Get inspired while staying at home

It has been difficult for many to find inspiration when day to day life is so much about staying at home. Even movie stars like Daniels feel the drone too.

It’s tricky, I’m not very prolific right now, and I wonder if that’s part of it, Daniels said. They were all dealing with the same thing, were all in the same boat. And maybe that would be inspiring, now you can write songs that everyone understands about it, whatever went through. Or, there’s nothing there, you’re looking at a wall, you know, which is kind of what it feels like. It was tough, I wrote a bit, and it was about the pandemic, and then I added some other songs that I thought would suit the album, but yeah, I’m not writing anything new, I’m not don’t know why i am not.

More information on Daniels’ concert can be found at the Midland Center for the Arts here.

This article was written by Stateside Production Assistant Olive Scott

