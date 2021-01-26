Barry’s and Caesars Entertainment add daily fantastic sports deals





Atlantic City, NJ Two major casino companies on Monday announced deals with daily fantasy sports providers. They are expanding their reach and trying to incorporate various forms of fan engagement with professional sports into their gaming business. In the first deal announced Monday morning, Bally’s launched the daily fantasy sports company Monkey Knife Fight as part of an all-equity deal that further motivates fast-growing companies to add casinos, online sports betting and games. media companies. By acquiring, we continued to acquire Jaguar Note. Later today, Caesars Entertainment announced a strategic investment in SuperDraft, a daily fantasy sports company launched in September 2019. In Daily Fantasy Sports, athletes build a virtual roster of professional athletes and compete against other athletes based on the performance of real athletes. It’s played just for fun and for money. There is a growing synergy between everyday fantasy sports and sports betting. Originally, two of the major fantasy suppliers, DraftKings and FanDuel became the major sports betting bookmakers in the United States. Barry’s, based in Rhode Island, along with DraftKings and Van Duel, became the third sports betting company in the United States to own the daily component of fantasy sports. Barry’s has been mourning for the past several months and is adding gaming and media properties with the goal of becoming a major national player. George Papanier, President and CEO of the Company, said, “We are pleased to enter the high growth market (daily fantasy sports) with this acquisition. Expansion of our omnichannel portfolio of onshore casinos and iGaming platforms. “ Barry’s recent moves include the purchase of Barry’s Casino in Atlantic City, a media partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group, and the impending acquisition of Bet.Works. The company plans to integrate Monkey Knife Fight’s geographic presence in 37 states, Washington DC and Canada with Sinclair’s portfolio of 21 regional sports networks. Monkey Knife Fight has approximately 180,000 registered users, of which 80,000 make cash deposits to play. According to Papanier, Monkey Knife Fight has yet to embrace sports betting, but has developed a database of potential customers in states and Canada considered profitable potential markets such as California, Florida, and Texas. He is said to support Barry’s plan to do so. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. Caesars has not disclosed its investment in SuperDraft, which operates in more than 35 states. Steve Wang, CEO and Founder of SuperDraft, said: We are very excited to be a part of Caesars’ powerful gaming ecosystem. Everyday fantasy gamer deserves a fresh air. We are here to transform the industry. SuperDraft is Now We are well positioned to accelerate growth with financial sustainability, while increasing consumer appeal with bigger contests and better rewards for players of all interest levels. “ ___ Follow Wayne Parry http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC..

