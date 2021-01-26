Famous Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal, who rose to fame with the Commando series, had found success with his latest film, Khuda Haafiz, which was broadcast live by OTT on Disney Plus Hotstar a few months ago.

Meanwhile, the latest news is that Vidyut Jammwal will next be seen in an intense action thriller titled Sanak with the tagline Hope Under Siege. Confirming the same, Vidyut himself revealed the news on his social media platforms.

Along with Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra, Sanak will be directed by Kanishk Varma.

