Justin Timberlake Shows Off Awesome Acting Skills – Deadline





Justin Timberlake’s success as an artist and music superstar sometimes makes us forget that he showed great promise as an increasingly natural actor. In the films of Dominant dog at Social network and working with directors like Woody Allen and the Coen Brothers, and even charming voiceovers in animated hits like the Trolls films, he continued to improve his game outside of arenas and recording studios. And his last, a leading role as a main character in Palmer, is his best yet. Deadline

Timberlake is former inmate Eddie Palmer, a former football star in his hometown before trouble got the better of it after just a year on the varsity ball and his life took a turn for the worse, landing him behind bars. Now looking to start over after going out, Eddie returns to his small Louisiana hometown and the home of his grandmother, Vivian (June Squibb), where he meets firecracker Sam (Ryder Allen), 7, a prone child. playing with dolls, wearing barrettes in her hair and professing her love for her favorite Disney princesses. “Aren’t you supposed to be a boy?” Palmer cracks up on getting to know Sam, a bullied child who is the son of Shelly (Juno Temple), a neglectful mother who is further from the trailer in Vivian’s backyard than she is because of his own addictions and bad choices in men, including current boyfriend (Dean Winters in a thankless role). So, Sam finds himself more drawn to warm-hearted Vivian while he spends most of his time there. As the film progresses, the relationship between Eddie and Sam grows, with the former taking him under his wing, almost acting like a big brother or even a father figure. Eddie also manages to find a job as a school janitor, and there meets Sam’s teacher, Miss Maggie (Alisha Wainwright), who agrees to help Sam beyond the classroom, soon forming a relationship of his own. with Eddie. Sure, issues are going to crop up, especially when Shelly returns, but most of the movie centers around the unique bond between Eddie and Sam that will make you root so that the two have a happy ending. If this all sounds like familiar territory, sure, but screenwriter Cheryl Guerriero’s beautifully non-experimental script (at one point on the prestigious blacklist) saves the day with authentic direction from Fisher Stevens. Stevens, an actor also known for his impressive behind-the-scenes work in documentaries, including the Oscar-winning one The handle, Everything stays real with a nice southern flavor. It’s unassuming, character-driven material, small but meaningful and a perfect showcase for Timberlake’s acting skills, which fits the role like a glove. Her chemistry with young Allen is all over the screen, and the two play out naturally. I only wish Squibb’s irresistible charms had more screen time because this 90-year-old star is still observable. Temple gets a largely unkind character to play, but makes her believable in the film’s most spectacular turn. The producers are Charlie Corwin, Sidney Kimmel, Charles B. Wessler, John Penotti and Daniel Nadler. Apple TV + starts broadcasting it this Friday. Check out my video review with scenes from the movie at the link above. Do you intend to see Palmer? Tell us what you think.







