Entertainment
Hollywood executives accused of using wealth and connections to get coronavirus vaccine
After 10 months of a global pandemic, a vaccine against the coronavirus is slowly being rolled out to American citizens.
As the vaccine is distributed by the government, each state has been given the authority to develop a distribution plan, considering people of certain ages, health restrictions, or occupations as a higher priority for vaccination.
In California, home of showbiz – which has struggled since the start of the pandemic – healthcare workers and citizens over 65 can be vaccinated with one of two approved options, according to Variety.
The rollout plan has been widely criticized for being slow, but that hasn’t deterred some Hollywood titans from using their own resources – be it money, fame, connections, or even money. private planes – to get vaccinated.
THE STARS THAT HAVE RECEIVED THE COVID-19 VACCINE
Sources told the outlet that music industry mogul Irving Azoff, 73, eligible to get the vaccine on his own, made it easier for his loved ones to get vaccinated.
“I’m a 73-year-old cancer survivor. I recently had part of my bowel removed. Damn, I got the vaccine, and I’m glad I did,” Azoff said in a statement. at Variety. “Everyone who is eligible should get the vaccine as soon as they can.”
He did not confirm if anyone else had been vaccinated.
Dr Robert Bray, a neurological spine surgeon in Newport Beach, Calif., Is said to have recommended vaccinations for several notable people, including Azoff. The doctor is touring powerful circles on the recommendation of Interim Las Vegas Sands Corporation CEO Robert Goldstein, sources say.
Bray told Fox News his office does not function as a janitorial service and although he has been contacted by industry figures, he has not administered vaccines to any of them.
Further, he said his practice follows the state tier system and assigns “additional” doses at the discretion of the practice, although such a dose is “very rare”.
The doctor said he knew Goldstein, but told Variety that due to HIPPA he couldn’t reveal whether he had treated his contacts.
BIDEN HOPES FOR 1.5 MILLION VACCINATIONS PER DAY, AFTER “ NOTHING WE CAN DO ” COMMENTS
Additionally, Dr Robert Huizenga of Beverly Hills told Variety that his practice was offered over $ 10,000 by people – some of whom were employees of the entertainment industry – in exchange for a vaccination.
“We were offered bribes. We see people taking planes to all places, ”he explained. “We’ve seen people try to enter the health care profession or nursing home staff on a transitional basis in order to qualify for an early vaccine.
The doctor added that “you can’t really blame [industry figures] to pull all the stops. The state and the government have a really horrible system in place. “
Dr. Robert Ansell, director of UCLA’s Executive Health Program, has been bombarded with requests about where to get the shot in the Los Angeles Westside neighborhoods, Variety reports.
“UCLA works extremely by the book and hasn’t given a single blow to the janitor’s patients,” said a service member.
A spokesperson added that “Philanthropic support is by no means a criterion in determining vaccine candidacy, and that there are no programs or options to bypass immunization priorities at UCLA Health. We are following the leadership of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and prioritize health care workers, followed by patients 65 years of age and older and at greatest risk due to their medical condition. as supplies increase and guidelines expand, we are poised to increase the number of people who are offered the opportunity to be vaccinated.
UCLA board members including United Talent Agency co-chairman Jay Sures, Mandalay Entertainment CEO Peter Guber and former Paramount Pictures chief Sherry Lansing have reportedly received calls friends in the area to inquire about receiving a vaccine.
Lansing told Fox News that “absolutely no one” in or outside the entertainment industry had asked her to cross the line when it came to getting a vaccine, and although she did discuss the vaccination with contacts it was more informal, friend – conversation with a friend rather than advisory or informational.
Famous Beverly Hills pharmacy Mickey Fine also reportedly told patients via audio message that they had not yet received any vaccines to distribute.
CORONAVIRUS VACCINE DISTRIBUTION: STATE BY STATE BREAKDOWN
Insiders also told the outlet that some industry workers such as managers, producers, agents and even directors have focused on getting vaccines for celebrity family members.
“It’s The Hunger Games over there,” said an anonymous industry executive.
Some have chosen to seek help beyond California.
Former Dick Clark Productions CEO Allen Shapiro, 73, reportedly took a private jet to Florida to search for a vaccine. Vaccination in the state has been a hot topic as Governor Ron DeSantis recently allowed patients to be vaccinated without proof of residency, but this was canceled by the state’s Surgeon General Scott Rivkees. Sources said Shapiro owns property in the state.
Former Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons, 72, recently confirmed that he traveled from New York to Florida to get the shot.
Maui would be another hot spot for travelers seeking medical treatment.
However, it is noteworthy that some of the Hollywood heavyweights are doing their due diligence as a Hollywood figure of great power has been spotted waiting at Dodgers Stadium for so long a witness thought the executive’s Tesla might be missing. battery, through the socket.
In fact, Harrison Ford, 78, made his own appointment to get the vaccine and stood in line for two and a half hours for treatment while Arnold Schwarzenegger, 73, Steve Martin, 75, and d other stars shared their vaccination experiences online.
“The people in the industry in these positions should use their power to help and heal the system, not to hurt it,” a media official who previously worked as a healthcare worker told Variety.
Dr Art Caplan, director of the division of medical ethics at the NYU School of Medicine, said such an action was “bad behavior.”
“It must not be tolerated. We must find ways to penalize it,” he said. “We have 91-year-olds waiting, health workers waiting. Rich people can easily find ways to quarantine, mask themselves and stay in isolation for another month or two, and more. [vaccines] will become available. “
Sures did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment, while Guber and Goldstein could not be contacted immediately.
