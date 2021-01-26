Bollywood Showers Love Newlyweds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal | Bollywood





MUMBAI Bollywood celebrities took to social media on January 25 to express their love and best wishes to newlyweds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The two tied the knot on January 24. Congratulations to Varun Natasha, wishing you all the love and happiness for life, Priyanka Chopra wrote on her Instagram story. Kareena Kapoor wrote on Instagram: Congratulations to Varun and Natasha. Welcome to marital happiness. De Saif and K. Madhuri Dixit tweeted: Congratulations @Varun_dvn & Natasha. I wish you both a life of love and happiness. Good luck. Congratulations to Babdu and Nats, Sharddha Kapoor shared on Instagram. Ileana DCruz posted: Congratulations Natasha and Varun. You are a lucky man Varun Dhawan. Kiara Advani, who stars with Dhawan in the upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, wrote: Jug Jugg Jeeyo Natasha and Varun. I wish you both a life of happiness and love. Neetu Kapoor, who also stars in the film, posted: Congratulations to Varun Natasha #Jugjuggjeeyo. Riteish Deshmukh tweeted: Dearest congratulations @Varun_dvn and #NatashaDalal – wishing you a lifetime of happiness and love. You look gorgeous together – happy married life – bless you. Preity Zinta wrote: Congratulations and all the best @Varun_dvn & #Natasha as you both start a new and exciting journey together. I always wish you lots of love, happiness and friendliness. Welcome to the #congratulations of the Wedding Club. Arjun Rampal posted: Congratulations @Varun_dvn and Ms. Natasha Dhavan. God bless them both with all happiness always. You were both beautiful. Congratulations to the whole family. Love. Bhumi Pednekar expressed: Congratulations to Varun Natasha. I wish you both a life full of love and happiness. Parineeti Chopra wrote: Congratulations VD and Natasha. Now I’m going to send some laddoos and you have to eat them. I wish you both the best life. Angad Bedi tweeted: God bless the bride and groom. Welcome to our side my brother VD !! You and Natasha make a beautiful Jodi. @Varun_dvn #NatashaDalal waheguru mehr kare. Kriti Kharbanda shared on Instagram: Congratulations to both of you. I wish you both a life of happiness, laughter and conviviality. Nazarnaalage. Vivek Oberoi expressed: Many congratulations on one of the most special events of your life Varun and Natasha. I wish you a happy and happy married life! May you always celebrate your love for each other!

