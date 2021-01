Actor and activist George Takei to make appearance at La Mesa city council meeting on Tuesday

Actor, author and activist George Takei will attend the La Mesa City Council meeting on Tuesday to talk about the memoirs he wrote that cover his childhood in American prison camps for Japanese American citizens during the Second World War. Takei, who played Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu in the original Star Trek TV series and later was Captain Sulu in Star Trek: Voyager, is also the author of the 2019 non-fiction comic They Called Us Enemy. The graphic novel chronicles how Takei, 4, along with his family in Los Angeles and thousands of other Japanese Americans were ordered by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to be rounded up and sent to resettlement centers where they were held as prisoners. for years. Takei and her family lived in converted stables at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia and were later transferred to the Rohwer War Relocation Center in Arkansas before completing their internment at the Tule Lake War Relocation Center in California. Takei is due to appear at the 6 p.m. online meeting at the invitation of La Mesa City Councilor Jack Shu as part of the city’s January 30 proclamation as Fred Korematsu Civil Liberties and Constitution Day . Shu said Takei was a longtime family friend and his late mother-in-law struck up a friendship with Takei when they were both young actors in the East West Players theater troupe in Los Angeles. Besides Takei, Karen Korematsu, the daughter of late civil rights activist Fred T. Korematsu, will also be part of the meeting. Karen Korematsu is Founder and Executive Director of the Fred T. Korematsu Institute. Fred Korematsu, originally from Oakland, defied Roosevelts’ order to go to an incarceration camp and was eventually arrested in 1942. So at just 23, he fought back and took his case to court. But at an appeal hearing in 1944, the United States Supreme Court ruled against him. According to the ACLU, the court called his incarceration a military necessity not caused by racism but rather justified by claims by the US military that Japanese Americans were radio reporting enemy ships from the coast and were prone to disloyalty. On November 10, 1983, Korematsus’s conviction was overturned in federal court in San Francisco. In 1998, Korematsu received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Bill Clinton. He died in 2005 in Marin County.

