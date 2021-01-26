FKA Twigs on her relationship with Shia LaBeouf





“It’s something in society that’s a really big deal and it’s really common,” she told Theroux while discussing her reason for going public, “but for some reason, we don’t talk about it. Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

While detailing the “grooming, the push of [my] the emotional and spiritual boundaries “that would have occurred during their relationship, Twigs said LaBeouf would not let her look other men in the eye while talking to them. David M. Benett / Getty Images

“Being nice to a waiter, or being polite to someone, could be seen as flirting or a desire to engage in some sort of relationship with someone else, when I’m just ordering pasta. I was told that I knew what he was like and if I loved him I wouldn’t look men in the eye. It was my reality for four good months. “ David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

LaBeouf also reportedly demanded a “quota” of instances of physical contact in their relationship: “His former partner apparently met that number very well, so I was underweight compared to one of his previous partners. And I had to get the touches and the kisses. correct, but I never knew exactly what the number was. David Wolff – Patrick / Redferns

If she missed the quota, she said LaBeouf would “start an argument with me, berate me for hours, [and] make me feel like the worst person ever. After an incident where she said LaBoeuf was “essentially strangling me” at a gas station, Twigs called a helpline for abused women: “Her reaction to me was so severe. Someone was taking this so seriously and wants to get me to a safe place. It was a really massive awakening, that’s the moment I realized I needed a lot of help getting through it. Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

Following the call seeing a therapist helped Twigs get to the point where she was “able to go and be gone for good” and while talking to Theroux, she also detailed the difficulties the partners face when they try to escape abusive relationships. Images by Ricky Vigil M / GC

“[Leaving the relationship] I felt really impossible, “she said.” I felt so controlled and I felt so confused and I felt so low, below myself, that the fear of leaving and knowing that I had all this work to do to get back to feeling good, that was completely overwhelming. Alberto Pezzali / Getty Images

People often ask the victim or the survivor, why didn’t you leave? instead of asking the abuser, why are you holding someone hostage because of abusive behavior? It’s a good question to ask myself, but it gets me a lot. It puts a lot on the victims and survivors. Efren Landaos / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Twigs also opened up about the future implications that being open about the alleged abusive relationship could have: “All I can do is think about myself when I’m 50. [and] I have children, I think about what I want to defend ”, she explained. Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

“This is something completely unexpected. I never thought something like this would happen to me. When I get older, if I have a daughter, I want to be able to say, this thing has happened to me. And I took care of it. It’s a great thing to heal publicly and have to do it in front of everyone, but I can do it. I’m a big girl and I can do it. If you or someone you know is experiencing violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. You can find more resources, information and support here. Daily BuzzFeed Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

