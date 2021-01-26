Entercom Launches BetQL Audio Network | Business





PHILADELPHIA – (BUSINESS WIRE) – January 25, 2021 – Entercom announced the launch of “BetQL Audio Network”. The network, which follows the recent acquisition by sports data company and iGaming affiliate platform QL Gaming Group, will showcase sports gambling programs heard across Entercom’s strong portfolio of sports stations, which together reach over seven million listeners per week 1, as well as the RADIO.COM application and digital platform. The network will be headlined by two very popular daily shows – “You Better You Bet” with Nick Kostos and Ken Barkley, who has averaged over 670,000 monthly downloads since the start of the 2020 NFL 2 season and “BetQL Daily Starring Joe Ostrowski and Ross Tucker, which launched in September 2020 and formerly known as “BetSweats”. Network lineup will also initially include “BetQL Countdown to Kickoff,” which ran throughout the NFL playoffs, with a future lineup expansion announced at a later date. Available nationwide via RADIO.COM, the fastest growing digital audio platform in the United States, “BetQL Audio Network” will also be accessible through the BetQL mobile app and the desktop and on-demand platform where podcasts are located. As part of the network launch, KEZW-AM in Denver will be relaunched as The Bet 1430AM, serving as the broadcast distribution channel for “BetQL Audio Network” content. The network will then be launched on 93.1 HD3 in Los Angeles. All programming will continue to be available in live and on-demand audio and video formats via RADIO.COM. With our acquisition of QL Gaming Group in November, we are committed to leveraging our nationwide scale to amplify the rapidly growing sports betting landscape and deliver smart, data-driven sports betting content to our listeners, said Mike Dee, President of Sports for Entercom. By combining the BetQL brand and our extensive collection of expert talent, this new network complements our premier local sports broadcasting portfolio and will further strengthen our position as a leader in sports betting programming. BetQL Audio Network will be cross-promoted on Entercom’s portfolio of 39 all-sports stations across the United States, which includes WFAN 101.9 FM / 660 AM (WFAN-FM / AM) in New York, SportsRadio 94WIP (WIP-FM) in Philadelphia and 670 The Score (WSCR-AM) in Chicago. Entercom is the unrivaled leader in sports radio, reaching three times as many people as the main competitor. Entercom is the world’s premier sports radio group, which owns and operates 39 all-sports stations across the United States. Its unmatched broadcast portfolio reaches nearly 30 million sports fans per month and has the largest collection of play-by-play radio coverage. Entercom is also the flagship home of 41 professional teams and more than 50 Division 1 college programs including the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, Golden State Warriors. and the Chicago Bulls, as well as the University of Michigan and the University of Oregon, among others. About Entercom Communications Corp. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is the # 1 creator of original live local audio content in the United States and the unrivaled leader in sports radio and local news. Home to the nation’s most influential collection of podcasts, digital and broadcast content, and premium live experiences, Entercom engages over 170 million consumers every month. Available on all devices in all major U.S. markets, the company delivers the industry’s most compelling live and on-demand content and experiences, from voices and influencers that its communities trust and love. Entercom’s strong portfolio of assets and integrated solutions provides advertisers with today’s most engaged audiences through focused reach, brand amplification and local activation nationwide. Learn more about www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom). 1 Nielsen National Regional Database Sp20 / Fa19, M-Su 12M-12M, Weekly Cume 2 Megaphone, last 90 days (Oct 21, 2020 Jan 20, 2021) View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005801/en/ CONTACT: Ashok Sinha Entercom 917-656-5800 [email protected] Heim Entercom 212-649-9676 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA COLORADO CALIFORNIA PENNSYLVANIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT SPORT MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL SPORTS TECHNOLOGY OTHER SPORTS GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT OTHER ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION AND RADIO AUDIO / VIDEO CASINO / GAMES SOURCE: Entercom Communications Corp. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 01/25/2021 2:56 PM / DISC: 01/25/2021 2:56 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005801/en

