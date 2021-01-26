Releases of the Republic Day | From Akshay Kumar Airlift to Hrithik Roshan’s Agneepath: Bollywood Movies Released on Republic Day





Bollywood Movies Released on Republic Day Every filmmaker and actor wants to release his film during a long weekend or a festival. This is because the turnout in theaters is usually higher if the film is released at a particular festival or occasion. And that ultimately translates into high box office numbers. In Bollywood, one pattern everyone has noticed is that Akshay Kumar typically offers films on Independence Day or Republic Day while Salman Khan treats his fans with his film releases every Eid. On the flip side, Aamir Khan had the record to dominate the box office every Christmas. However, Republic Day is a special occasion where we saw Akshay, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman release their films. And today, on Republic Day, we take a look back at popular Bollywood films that were released for Republic Day. Agneepath Directed by Karan Malhotra, Agneepath released on January 26, 2012. The film was the remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1990 film of the same name. The film starred Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. And it became a huge box office hit. Air Transport Akshay Kumar Air Transport had a Republic Day weekend outing. It hit the silver screens on January 22, 2016 and easily entered the Rs 100 crore club. Based on the largest human evacuation ever carried out during the Gulf War in 1991, the film starred Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur. Raees After Don, people were eager to see Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, because the actor played the role of a mafia in the film. Raees was released on January 25, 2017. The film, which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan, was a box office success. Jai Ho Salman Khan, who usually offers Eid movies, treated his fans with Jai Ho, which was posted on the Republic Day weekend. The film was the Hindi remake of Chiranjeevi’s Telugu film, Stalin. Although the film entered the club of Rs 100 crore, it did not strike a deal with audiences being a Salman Khan actor. Baby After working with Neeraj Pandey on Special 26, Akshay Kumar reunited with the filmmaker for Baby, which had a Republic Day weekend outing. The film was released on January 23, 2015. Besides Akshay, it also featured Taapsee Pannu, Madhurima Tuli, Rana Daggubati, Anupam Kher and others.







