Acting Actress and Teacher / Coach Was 39 – Deadline





Jeanette Maus, actress and teacher / actor coach whose credits include Charme City Kings and Lynn Shelton’s Your sister’s sister and My effortless glow, died Sunday evening of colon cancer. She was 39 years old. The news was confirmed on social media by her fiancé, Dusty Warren. “It is with a broken heart but grateful that I inform you that Jeanette Maus passed away late last night from cancer,” Warren wrote on Facebook. “I’m really sad, but I’m super proud of her. She fought so hard, with extraordinary grace and optimism, inspiring me and I’m sure many of you. Maus appeared in the 2020s Charme City Kings and other features such as My Fiona and Rejected, with the late Shelton’s Your Sister sister and My effortless glow, the latter of which Maus also co-wrote. She has also appeared in numerous short films and has written and produced the short film Secret Island Adventure: Ripple One and directed and produced the short film I am here. The last two date from 2018. Maus also had a long association with John Rosenfeld Studios, whose owner posted a tribute to him on Instagram. “Our hearts are broken today,” wrote John Rosenfeld. “Jeanette has been part of the JRS family for almost a decade and has become part of the studio’s DNA as a student, teacher, coach and friend. Jeanette was truly an artist and felt truly grateful to live as an artist. She had an indomitable spirit and was hungry to be the best person, the best teacher, the best friend and the best actor that she could be. The world has lost a force of nature and we will feel it for a long time. Read his full article below. Warren established a GoFundMe page after Maus’ diagnosis last year.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos