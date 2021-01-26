Monkey Hill Bar reportedly under fire after a photo of an unmasked crowd circulated in New Orleans | New





A photo of a mostly maskless crowd at the Monkey Hill Bar circulated online after the Uptown Waterhole hosted a live music event on Saturday that managers said got out of hand, WWL-TV reported on Monday. Bar management said in a statement that the event was only supposed to accommodate 40 guests for a private party under the city’s “25% capacity guidelines,” but the crowd size quickly exceeded that number. in the Uptown business. “Saturday night was miserable and while we don’t shy away from our obligation as a company operating in the city of New Orleans, we have taken it very seriously and are putting in place stricter policies and procedures to ensure don’t let that happen again at Monkey Hill Bar. “ Mardi Gras 2021 parades could be canceled due to the continuing surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in New Orleans, but visitors are st … Staff on Saturday only included a manager, bartender and bar, further complicating efforts to keep crowds down, the statement said. Channel 4 also said the city of New Orleans had received an influx of phone calls with complaints that the bar had violated several coronavirus restrictions, including “lack of facial coverage or social distancing, the non-compliance with occupancy requirements and service after 11 pm “. Under the modified Phase 1 restrictions in the Orléans parish, businesses cannot exceed 25% of their capacity and people are only to meet with other members of their household. Bars without a food permit are prohibited from serving customers indoors due to statewide positivity rate rules. Louisiana bar owners battling coronavirus-related business closures lost an appeal Wednesday in a federal appeals court. The bar received an official written warning of the code’s enforcement, although the letter did not immediately say what. Tulane University, located just a few blocks from Uptown Bar, has once again warned its students of the consequences in place if they breach the city’s coronavirus restrictions.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos