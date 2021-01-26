Theater review: BOLLYWOOD KITCHEN (Geffen Playhouse)

CURRY HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH CURRY

About a week before attending virtually Bollywood cuisine, Sri Raos inventive solo memoir and home cooking experience, a beautiful box arrives containing seven jars of Indian spices, a Bollywood popcorn kit, a chocolate affogato chai kit, basmati rice, coconuts, recipe cards and a shopping list for the perishable few.

Bollywood Box. Photo by Jeff Lorch.

The richly decorated box alone is worth the price of admission. It’s a harbinger of the pleasures to come in Technicolor. It might seem a little intimidating at first when reading the recipes to know what to prepare ahead of time and what to have on hand, but it’s also quite fun, especially now when having friends over with a eating at home is delicate at best, potentially reckless and in some places illegal.

Bollywood Box spices. Photo by Jeff Lorch.

A household can choose between three levels of tickets. The box comes with the first two. The most expensive prize is Chefs Table, which is fully interactive with a limited number of attendees appearing on screen every now and then when Rao checks in with them. My ticket was for the second level. With the third level, you get the recipes digitally and you are on your own for the ingredients.

Sri Rao in BOLLYWOOD KITCHEN. Photo Kyle Rosenberg.

The format is simple. While cooking an Indian dinner at his home in his New York apartment, Rao tells stories about cooking, his parents’ emigration from India to Mechanicsburg, Pa., And a childhood spent watching Bollywood movies. with her parents and sister every night on the VCR after dinner. . The stories are interwoven with clips from five Bollywood films made from 1955 to 2016.

Sri grew up in Mechanicsburg, PA. His family was one of the few families of color in the entire town. Photo courtesy Sri Rao.

Rao seamlessly connects the three elements. When he stops to give advice and ask questions about recipe steps, he feels natural and relaxing like being at a friend’s house and chatting while he cooks. At first, the theatricality of Bollywood films stands in stark contrast to the seemingly simpler family tales. But his exploration of his family’s drama becomes deeper and more poignant as he moves forward, moving from mostly sweet to something more complex.

BOLLYWOOD KITCHENcookbook by Sri Rao. Photo by Jeff Lorch.

The show is inspired by Raos’ cookbook of the same name. He recounts how, during the publicity tour, he became adept at typical NPR-style interviews, selling the book with charming anecdotes about his minority model family’s upward trajectory in American life.

Sri's parents, Mr. & Mrs. B.P. and Anu Rao, during their early years in America in the 1960s. Photo courtesy Sri Rao.

What he left out in these interviews was relentless isolation, both for his father when he arrived without financial resources in 1955, and for his mother who was left alone for eight years in India until 1963. , waiting for her to join the husband she had. hardly met before their arranged marriage and his departure.

Like many first-generation Indian-American kids, Sri grew up with a love of Bollywood films, which is how he learned the language and culture of his parents' homeland. Photo courtesy Sri Rao.

For Rao came the isolation of being dark-haired, gay, and sensitive in the Pennsylvania working class. He struggled to understand his crush on a little boy in his kindergarten class and learned Hindi from Bollywood subtitles. He felt at home in the kitchen, associating the smells of his mother cooking with the part of himself that was rooted in a culture of a place he had never been.

Sri's parents were one of the very first Indian immigrants to settle in Harrisburg, PA in the 1960s. Photo courtesy Sri Rao.

There are a lot of gulfs between Indian and American cultures, but for me the one that sums it up best is the fact that in India there is no spice called curry. What Westerners think of as a single spice is a mixture of turmeric, cumin, coriander, ginger, and fresh or dried chili peppers and the starter we call curry in India is a plethora of different dishes. We think of curry as one of two things. A spice. One enters. For Indians, it is a rich mix of flavors, identity and experiences.

Sri Rao in BOLLYWOOD KITCHEN. Photo by Kyle Rosenberg.

Arpita Mukherjees’ direction is fluid and energetic. Video designer, cinematographer and animator David Bengali makes the cooking process easy to follow. It also gets things done without any hassle, which is no small feat, as anyone on a zoom conference call can attest. Bollywood cuisine is alive, touching and enlightening. It is also delicious.

cover photo by Hartman Benzon Media