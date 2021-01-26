Entertainment
A summary of the multi-level CA system after the end of the home order
With the California regional stay-at-home order being lifted on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the states’ multi-level color scheme would be reassessed starting Tuesday.
The lifted order leaves LA County and 53 other counties in the purple state level, meaning those areas have widespread COVID-19 cases and have the most restrictions.
LA County public health officials have announced that the following may reopen immediately with the limitations required under its current level:
- Private meetings: outdoors only and with no more than three households or a limit of 15 people.
- Indoors at 25% capacity: personal care, shopping malls and retail.
- Exterior at 50% capacity: family entertainment centers and game rooms.
Places of worship may resume indoors although recommended for outdoor use, gymnasiums must provide outdoor services, and tourism and individual travel are permitted. A new order from the health worker is expected to be issued on Friday with updates on alfresco dining.
The move comes as the county has seen a drop in daily hospitalizations linked to COVID-19; However, health workers and intensive care capacity remain overwhelmed, county public health officials said on Saturday.
Southern California remained at zero intensive care unit uptime, but Newsom said the decision to lift the statewide order was due to a four-week projection that the coronavirus count is expected. to improve. The state predicts that the region, which includes LA County, will reach 33.3% critical care capacity by February 21.
Here’s a recap of the Colored System and what it means for LA County.
What is the master plan system?
Under California’s tiered system, known as the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, counties are classified under one of four levels: purple, red, orange, and yellow. Two parameters determine when these four levels rise or fall: the case rate, or the seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 people; and the positivity rate, or the percentage of positive tests.
A county must meet the parameters of a less restrictive level for two consecutive weeks before making the change, and it must wait at least three weeks between each move. Counties can revert to a stricter level and have reverted to a more stringent level when their indicators have deteriorated for two consecutive weeks.
Color levels determine what can and cannot open in each county, although local governments can implement more stringent but no less stringent ordinances than what California imposes.
Purple level
Counties in the Purple Level, where LA County has remained since August, have more than seven new cases of COVID-19 per day per 100,000 population and more than 8% of tests are positive.
LA County had 150.7 new daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people on Monday and a seven-day average positivity rate of 17.1%, according to the state The data.
Indoor operations permitted with limitations, including 25% capacity: hair salons and barbers, tattoo parlors, nail salons and other personal care businesses, retailers and malls. Places of worship can organize indoor and outdoor services following a Supreme Court decision, but attendance cannot exceed the number of people who can be accommodated while maintaining physical distance.
Outdoors only: restaurants; cinemas, museums and zoos; gymnasiums; vineyards; family entertainment centers like mini-golf and batting cages; and card rooms.
Red level
Counties with substantial spread of the virus fall under the red level. They have between four and seven new diagnoses per 100,000 residents per day and a test positive rate of 5% to 8%.
Increase in the capacity of companies in authorized sectors to open domestic services, such as shopping centers with a capacity not exceeding 50%. Restaurants can move indoors with a capacity of 25% below this level.
Only three counties Alpine, Mariposa and Trinity are in red.
Orange level
Those at this level have moderate cases of COVID-19, as they see 1 to 3.9 new cases per day per 100,000 people, with test positivity rates between 2% and 4.9%.
Bars, breweries and distilleries that do not offer food can open at this point but only outdoors with modifications. Many areas that could only function outdoors, such as family entertainment centers and card rooms, can come back indoors with 25% capacity.
Only Sierra County falls into this category.
Yellow level
Yellow level counties have minimal spread of the virus with less than one new case per day per 100,000 and a positivity rate of less than 2%.
Most businesses can resume their indoor activity at 50% capacity when they reach this level, although mass gatherings are not permitted, which means concert halls, festivals and other events with live audiences remain prohibited.
There are currently no counties in the yellow level.
