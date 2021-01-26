Celebrity Groom Outfits | From Ranveer Singh to Varun Dhawan: Bollywood bride and groom who made an elegant statement on their wedding day





Bollywood bride and groom who made a statement on their wedding day | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Varun Dhawan, who tied the knot with Natasha Dalal, wore a Manish Malhotra creation on her wedding day Ranveer Singh opted for an ivory silk kurta by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her konkani wedding Saif Ali Khan had worn a Raghavendra Rathore achan which was a banarasi brocade Despite a pandemic that hit the world in 2020, that hasn’t stopped many people from keeping the celebrations aside. Several celebrities got married last year and gave fans some great photos. While many celebrities made gorgeous brides, the bride and groom also made statements on their D-Day. Recently, Varun Dhawan married his wife Natasha Dalal. The couple got married in an intimate affair in Alibaug amidst their friends and family. According to the sources, the duo were supposed to tie the knot in May 2020, but due to the lockdown they had to be moved. Varun and Natasha both looked gorgeous together in their wedding outfits. While Natasha chose an unconventional shade for lehenga for her bridal look, Varun completed her by Sherwani and one Dupatta. Here’s every time the Bollywood bride and groom who made a statement on their wedding day … Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married according to Konkani and Sindhi traditions. For Konkani’s wedding, Ranveer wore an ivory white silk kurta with dhoti and had a mundavlya tied on his forehead. For the Sindhi wedding, the actor wore a red Kanjeevaram with a leheriya safa and layered jewelry made of diamonds, emeralds and garnets. Both outfits were designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Varun Dhawan On his special day, Varun Dhawan looked handsome in a sherwani adorned with ivory and silver with silk churidar. He completed his look with a light blue and silver satin dupatta. Designed by Manish Malhotra, the actor opted for an embroidered cream mojri. Saif Ali Khan The marriage of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan was utterly magical but it was an intimate affair. While Kareena’s bridal lehenga was wearing Sharmila Tagore’s wedding attire, Saif looked like a Nawab on D-Day. He chose Raghavendra Rathore to design his outfit. He wore a golden achkan and a turban that complemented his facial features. The fabric was banarasi brocade that looked classic in every way. He paired his outfit with Jodhpuri panties. Shahid Kapoor For his wedding day, Shahid kept his minimalist style, just like his wife Mira Rajput. The actor opted for a cream sherwani with dull gold details and paired it with white silk churidar. Instead of going traditional, he completed his outfit with a pair of black shoes. Rana daggubati Rana made for a dapper groom to his wife Miheeka Bajaj. the Baahubali the actor wore a white and gold silk kurta with a light gold pancha. He completed his look with a gold stole.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos