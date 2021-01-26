New campaign targeting security researchers





In addition to targeting users through social engineering, we also observed several instances where researchers were compromised after visiting the actor blog. In each of these cases, the researchers followed a link on Twitter to an article hosted on blog.br0vvnn[.]io, and shortly thereafter a malicious service was installed on the researchers’ system and an in-memory backdoor began to be tagged to a command and control server owned by the actor. At the time of these visits, the victimized systems were running fully patched and up-to-date Windows 10 and Chrome browser versions. At this time, we have not been able to confirm the compromise mechanism, but we welcome any information others may have. Chrome vulnerabilities, including those exploited in the wild (ITW), are eligible for payment of rewards under Chrome Vulnerability Reward Program. We encourage anyone who finds a Chrome vulnerability to report this activity through the Chrome VRP submission process. These players have used multiple platforms to communicate with potential targets, including Twitter, LinkedIn, Telegram, Discord, Keybase, and email. We provide a list of known accounts and aliases below. If you have communicated with any of these accounts or visited the actor blog, we suggest that you review your systems for the CIOs provided below. To date, we have only seen these actors targeting Windows systems as part of this campaign. If you are concerned about being targeted, we recommend that you compartmentalize your search activities by using separate physical or virtual machines for general web browsing, interacting with other members of the search community, accepting third party files and your own safety research.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos