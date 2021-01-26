Caesars Entertainment takes minority stake in SuperDraft Inc.





Caesars Entertainment Inc. is diversifying its online offerings by partnering with the daily fantasy sports platform SuperDraft Inc. This investment adds SuperDraft to Caesars’ mobile gaming network and gives Caesars an initial minority position in stocks with the ability to increase its stake up to 100% over time. The deal is expected to help Caesars acquire and retain customers in both the online and physical space, according to a press release on Monday. “Adding fantastic sports to everyday life fits perfectly with our strategic vision for mobile and online sports,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars, in the statement. “ A great opportunity ” for Césars New Hampshire-based SuperDraft operates in seven professional sports in more than 35 states. Reeg said the platform’s “multiplier game mode”, which replaces the traditional fantasy team salary cap with a multiplier allowing more flexible team building, is a unique offering that gives Caesars a “tremendous opportunity.” »To strengthen its position in the sports game landscape. . The brand will be part of Caesars’ unique wallet solution, which gives members more options to play online and in person, and is expected to be linked to the Caesars Rewards program. It joins Caesars’ other online brands: World Series of Poker, Caesars Online Casino and – upon acquisition – William Hill. “We are thrilled to be a part of Caesars’ powerful gaming ecosystem,” said Steve Wang, CEO of SuperDraft. “Everyday fantasy gamers deserve a breath of fresh air, and we’re here to transform the industry. SuperDraft is now well positioned to accelerate its growth with financial stability while broadening its appeal to consumers with larger contests and better rewards for players of all interest levels. SuperDraft is set to launch its first million dollar tournament on February 7, Super Bowl Sunday. Paid and free entry contests will be offered daily, starting Monday, to give players a chance to win a ticket and compete for a top prize of $ 300,000. Two $ 100,000 contests with first place prizes of $ 20,000 will also be held on February 7. Bally’s Fantastic Sports Acquisition This is not Caesars’ first movement in the daily fantasy space; the company bought a stake in DraftKings in 2019. The Caesars announcement was the second fancy daily purchase to come out on Monday. Bally’s Corp., based in Rhode Island – formerly Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. – said it has entered into a definitive deal to acquire Monkey Knife Fight, another North American daily fantasy sports operator. The all-equity transaction is the latest step in Bally’s strategy to become a vertically integrated sportsbook and iGaming company, according to a press release. Union Gaming analyst John DeCree said the deal was valued at $ 90 million. Caesars shares closed 1.4% lower on Monday afternoon, trading at $ 78.40 on the Nasdaq. Bally’s shares closed up 4.2% at $ 55.50 on the New York Stock Exchange. Contact Bailey Schulz at [email protected] To follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.







