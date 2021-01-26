All his documentaries, classified (according to IMDb)

Acclaimed director Spike Lee has been one of the most distinctive voices in American cinema since the 1980s. True classics of yesteryear likeDo the right thingand Malcolm X,his latest filmsBlacKkKlansmanandDa 5 Bloods,Spike Lee’s directorial touch is always recognizable in every movie he directs.

RELATED: 10 Most Underrated Spike Lee Joints

This is true not only of its fictional narrative features, but also of its many documentaries. Throughout his career, Lee has moved from narrative projects to documentary projects, achieving great success in both fields. From sports to music to politics, here are Spike Lee’s documentaries, ranked according to IMDb.

ten Jim Brown: All Americans – 5.4

Moviegoers know Jim Brown as a character actor in movies likeThe running manandAny Sunday, while sports fans know him as a Cleveland Browns Hall of Fame running back. Spike Lee chose Brown in two of his films,He has playandShe hates meand made this 140-minute HBO documentary about his life, career and political activism.

RELATED: 10 Best Football Movies According To IMDb

The film received mixed reviews, as some critics deemed it too simplistic and others too vague, but Jim Brown fans will love every minute of this nearly two-and-a-half-hour cinematic tribute.

9 Pass strange – 6.1

Pass strangeis a musical production that originated at the Sundance Theater Lab and landed on Broadway in 2008. It’s a coming-of-age story about a bohemian black man’s journey of self-discovery in Europe.

Spike Lee filmed the last three performances of his theatrical run and released his film as a document of the play itself combined with behind-the-scenes footage from behind the scenes. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2009 and premiered in New York City before airing on PBS.

8 Kobe Doin ‘Work – 6.5

Spike Lee may be the most famous New York Knicks fan in world history, but he still found himself in making this thrilling sports documentary about a day in the life of the late Kobe Bryant. Over the course of one day, Kobe agreed to wear a microphone before, during, and immediately after the Lakers’ playoff game against the San Antonio Spurs, giving fans a unique glimpse into the mind of one of the greatest of all. the times of the game.

Spike used 30 cameras to shoot the film, so while it was all done in one day, he had plenty of footage to choose from when editing this exhilarating 84-minute document that would eventually air on ESPN.

seven The Original Kings of Comedy – 6.9

DL stand-up comedians Hughley, Steve Harvey, Bernie Mac and Cedric the Entertainer star inThe original kings of comedy,which is both documentary and concert film. Spike Lee filmed their performances in Charlotte, NC for two nights, and interspersed their stand-up material with behind-the-scenes footage as well as their promotional appearances that they plugged the shows into.

RELATED: 15 Best Standing Comedy Specials (According to IMDb)

The film was a hit, totaling $ 38 million, an impressive payout for a film of its genre. In March 2020, Cedric the Entertainer alludes to the possibility of a reunion tour, but of course the events of the year put those plans on hold.

6 A Story by Huey P. Newton – 7.0

Spike Lee directs the filmed performance of Roger Guenveur Smith’s solo piece about the life and legacy of Huey P. Newton, co-founder of the Black Panther Party. The film received positive reviews, as Spike Lee allows both Smith’s writing and performance to shine while also combining the narrative with TV clips, stock photos and musical interludes.

RELATED: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom & 9 Other Great Theater-Based Movies

Making a play filmed as both a play and a movie is a very difficult balance to find, butA story by Huey P. Newtondoes it perfectly.

5 God willing and Da Creek does not rise – 7.2

This four-part HBO documentary follows the 2006 post-Katrina New Orleans film,When the dikes broke: a requiem in four acts.

Shot five years after the hurricane, Spike Lee documents the spirit of a city in recovery, with special attention to the BP oil spill, as well as the 2010 Super Bowl championship won by the New Orleans Saints. Lee’s longtime partner Terence Blanchard provides the sheet music, makingIf God wills and da Creek does not risea quintessential Spike Lee film in that it so clearly demonstrates his passion for politics, black history and culture, sports and music.

4 Michael Jackson’s Journey from Motown to Off The Wall – 7.4

This second of two documentaries on Michael Jackson by Spike Lee tells the story of Jackson’s beginnings and career, through the 1979 release.On the wallalbum. It premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and aired on Showtime in February of that year.

Critics admired the admiration exhibited for Jackson’s music. Spike Lee is nothing if not passionate, and his enthusiasm for his subjects often shines through in his art. This movie is no exception – it plays out as a joyful, catchy celebration of Jackson’s early music.

3 4 little girls – 7.8

The horrific white supremacist bombing of 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama is the subject of Spike Lee’s 1997 HBO documentary,4 little girls.Four young black girls were murdered in the bombing, and this film is both a touching praise for them and an incisive commentary on the political circumstances surrounding the event.

In 2017,4 little girlswas chosen for preservation in the National Film Registry because of its cultural and historical significance. It enjoys a perfect 100% fresh note on rotten tomatoes. It’s a masterpiece.

2 Bad 25 – 7.9

Published in coordination with a special Michael Jackson 25th anniversary editionWrongalbum, this 2012 documentary compiles footage from the album’s recording sessions with interviews of Jackson’s peers and collaborators.

Spike Lee had directed the music video for Jackson’s 1995 song “They Don’t Care About Us,” and his love for Jackson’s music and appreciation for his talent are evident throughout this document.

1 When the Dikes Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts – 8.5

Filmed in the days immediately following Hurricane Katrina,When the dikes brokeis an essential document of American history. The film is bursting with anger right at the government’s inadequate response to the disaster, but also highlights the loud, cheerful energy of New Orleans as an uniquely American place.

It is over four hours long, divided into four episodes which aired on HBO in 2006. Audiences are sure to run the full emotional gamut during this viewing. It’s such a rewarding cinematic experience that Spike Lee has never put on stage.

NEXT: 10 Unrealized Spike Lee Projects That Could Have Been Great



Next

The Phantom Menace and 9 other controversial franchise reboots







About the Author