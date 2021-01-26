The next Bollywood movies to awaken the patriot in you





The stories of some of the country’s unsung heroes have really made an impact on people over the years. Riddhima Kanetkar

Jan 26, 2021 11:40 AM EST Bollywood is most often right when it comes to making patriotic films. The stories of some of the country’s unsung heroes have really made an impact on people over the years. On Republic Day 2021, here are some upcoming patriotic films that will awaken the patriot in you.

1. Ajay Devgn in “Bhuj: the pride of India”

1/6 “Bhuj: The Pride of India” is an upcoming war action thriller that is written and directed by Abhishek Dushaiya. The film stars Ajay Devgan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sharad Kelkar as the main characters. The story of “Bhuj: Pride of India” revolves around the time when hundreds of Gujarati women assisted the Indian Air Force during the war in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

2. John Abraham in ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’

2/6 On the occasion of Republic Day, John Abraham has announced the new release date of his next film Satyameva Jayate 2. Previously, the film was due to hit screens on May 12, 2021. Now it will be released two days later, on May 14, 2021. Satyameva Jayate 2 is directed by Milap Zaveri and stars Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead female role. The film is the sequel to a 2018 film starring John alongside Manoj Bajpayee. January 26, 2021

3. Kangana Ranaut in ‘Tejas’

3/6 “Tejas” is an upcoming film directed by Sarvesh Mewara. It stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, who will play the role of an Air Force pilot. The official release date for the film has not yet been announced.

4. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani perform “Shershaah”

4/6 Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Jaaved Jaaferi among others, “Shershaah” is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Sidharth plays army captain and award-winning Param Vir Chakra Vikram Batra and also stars as his twin brother Vishal Batra. Kiara portrays Vikram Dimple Cheema’s fiance while Jaaved will be seen as Major Ashraf Ali in this action-packed film.

5. Vicky Kaushal in “Manekshaw”

5/6 “Manekshaw” is an upcoming biographical film, revolving around the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film stars Vicky Kaushal playing the character Principal of Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw.

6. Vicky Kaushal in “Sardar Udham Singh”

6/6 Vicky Kaushal is ready to step into Sardar Udham Singh’s shoes in this biopic based on freedom fighter Udham Singh who was known to have murdered Michael O’Dwyer in 1940. Michael O’Dwyer was infamous for the gruesome massacre of Jallianwala Bagh in 1919 in which more than 300 Indians were killed.







