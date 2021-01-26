Good actor challenges Joseph Gordon-Levitt to fight





The New Zealand Fringe Festival is looming on the horizon and one of the institutions’ most seasoned artists is spoiled for an acting battle! Tickets are on sale now for three events of this year’s Pneke Festival by Tmaki Makaurau-based actor George Fenn, but they’re hoping for some side action. Fenn is targeting Hollywood superstar Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who has moved his television production to New Zealand to escape the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States. I’ve always been a fan of him, says Fenn. I just think it would be great to test out all of those MTV Movie Awards nominations! Best known for his role in Halloween H20: 20 years later, Gordon-Levitt has been on everyone’s mind since arriving at Pneke in October 2020. Over the past few months, he has made headlines for praising Jacinda Ardern, selling a screening of Mank at the Roxy and thrill at Island Bay. There is no doubt that Wellingtonians are delighted to have the acclaimed actor among them. Fenn is also no slouch in the interim department. Since they cut their teeth with the Playshop improvisation troupe in 2012, they have forged a path marked by improvisation, innovation and interactivity. George’s praise includes: Spirit of the Fringe Award for Sidewalk router (NZ Fringe Prize 2017)

(NZ Fringe Prize 2017) The most unique show and exceptional performer for Sexy ghost boy (Christchurch Comedy Carnival 2018)

(Christchurch Comedy Carnival 2018) Most original concept and best design for Double Georgie Pie the ballet (Nelson Fringe Prize 2018)

(Nelson Fringe Prize 2018) Bad Boy of New Zealand Improv (undisputed) Fenn says they would like to put those skills to the test in the ring with Levitt in February or March. They offer both to meet in a semi-public place and to compete in a hyperbolic arena designed to test and measure an actor’s courage. An actor battle is the gold medal for the spies to engage each other in honorable competition. While traditional acting challenges are decided by the Academy, the most authentic assessment method is individual cage matches which test the 3 good acting qualities: moxie, grace, and leadership. The challenge will come as a shock to anyone familiar with Fenn’s history of eclectic and interactive work. When asked what prompted them to reach out, Fenn, 27, responded. Joseph reminds me a lot of myself when I was younger. And it’s not so much a litter as calling into a cave and listening to an echo. Fenn encourages Gordon-Levitt to contact them online through the No1NZ-Acting-Battling account on the Gordon-Levitts Collaboration website. HitRecord. Gordon-Levitt is also advised to wear comfortable clothes that he can move into. The last time Fenn was in town, they graced the BATS Theater with five different shows as part of the 2019s.

Inter-Fenn-tion. For Fringe 2021, three shows are planned: Solo Yeet

6 p.m., 1 March 3, 2021

Circus Bar, 17b rue Allen, Te Aro

$ 7 $ 10

https://fringe.co.nz/show/solo-yeet

Quite an impromptu theatrical performance performed by someone who you have to assume has something to prove. Wanted to; Flame of Glory

6 p.m., 5 March 8, 2021

Circus Bar, 17b rue Allen, Te Aro

$ 11 $ 15

https://fringe.co.nz/show/wanted-blaze-of-glory

Whether you like Bon Jovi or not, you have to admit it, his songs contain words. George Fenn proves it in this devilish remix. An alternativefeverdream comedy for the brave and the crush. RISK

2 p.m., March 6, 2021

Toi Poneke Arts Center, 61 69 Abel Smith Street, Te Aro

$ 30

https://fringe.co.nz/show/risk

This three-hour intensive that practically explores the difference between actual risk and perceived risk, and how to protect yourself and your audience, while pushing comfort zones in all directions. © Scoop Media



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos