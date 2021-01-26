Weinstein’s sexual misconduct settlement upheld by bankruptcy judge

“Eighty-three percent of the victims have expressed very strongly that they want the closure through acceptance of this plan,” said Judge Mary Walrath of the United States Bankruptcy Court in approving a plan to regulation resolving most complaints of sexual harassment and assault against the producer.

The judge in the bankruptcy proceedings of The Weinstein Co. has confirmed a settlement plan that resolves most of the claims of women who say they have been sexually assaulted or harassed by Harvey Weinstein.

Earlier this month, nearly 40 women facing sexual misconduct complaints against Weinstein voted in favor of the settlement agreement. The proposed settlement includes a $ 17 million sexual misconduct claim fund that will be divided by a claims reviewer using a points system. It also includes an additional $ 8.4 million for bankruptcy claims unrelated to sexual misconduct.

A Sexual Misconduct Claim Reviewer will review each complaint filed, along with any proposed supporting documents and statements, and award a “point award”. These points will be used to determine how much money each woman receives. (If Jane Doe’s claim was awarded 10 points and the total points awarded to all claims were 100, she would get 10% of the victim’s total fund.)

Once a sexual misconduct claim is authorized, each accuser will have a choice whether or not to release all future claims against Weinstein. If a woman chooses to release him, she will get what the examiner considers to be her full share. Those who choose not to release it will only receive 25% of the value assigned to their claim using the points system, and the rest will go to insurance companies. The agreement includes a mandatory perpetual discharge of claims against The Weinstein Co. and TWC board members and officers, including Bob Weinstein.

The financial penalty for failing to release the claims against Weinstein and the mandatory release of the claims against others have drawn strong criticism from women who oppose the deal. They also argued that women who have rape allegations against Weinstein should not be assessed the same way as those who have only been harassed.

At a hearing Monday afternoon, Genie Harrison, who represents five women with complaints against Weinstein, including his former aide Sandeep Rehal, said his clients “have no doubts” that it’s a good deal. It’s not a close call for us, “she said.” My clients take this for granted.

TWC estate attorney Paul Zumbro also stressed that the majority of accusers do not want to risk “disorderly, uncertain, public and painful litigation.” He argued that the settlement provides not only for fair financial recovery, but also for closure, adding: “It would not be fair or equitable to allow a small minority to derail the plan.”

US bankruptcy judge Mary F. Walrath agreed.

“I will not go into an analysis of whether a victim’s claim has more validity or more value than another,” she said. “Every victim of Harvey Weinstein has been a victim and deserves to have a say in confirming the plan. If they choose not to release Mr. Weinstein, they have the right to have a jury trial. … Eighty-three percent of the victims did. have expressed very loudly that they want closure by accepting this plan. “

Reaction to the decision was, naturally, varied among lawyers for the women involved.

Douglas Wigdor and Kevin Mintzer, who represent Wedil David, Dominique Huett, Rowena Chiu, Zelda Perkins, Kaja Sokola and Tarale Wulff and have criticized the terms of the settlement, sent The Hollywood Reporter this statement in response to the ruling: “We look forward to continuing to fight on behalf of survivors who seek to hold Harvey Weinstein and his business enablers accountable.”

Group lawyer Beth Fegan said: This bankruptcy plan ensures that Harvey Weinsteins survivors will have the opportunity to be heard in a safe and confidential process. While there will never be enough compensation or redress to right these wrongs, we have been extremely honored to represent our courageous and resilient clients who, in the face of adverse decisions, have continued to advocate for a fund for all. the survivors. “

Lawyer for unsecured creditors, Debra Grassgreen, recognized the importance of striking a balance between those who want to settle down and those who want to keep fighting. “To determine that the settlement was fair, it is essential to consider that the plan balances the interests of the opponents by giving them their day in court,” she said in part. “It also takes into account the wishes of the rest of the women who voted those who just want to live their lives and the last thing they want is to have to go through years of public litigation and risk getting nothing in the way. end. “

Weinstein’s lawyer, Imran H. Ansari of Aidala, Bertuna & Kamins, also sent on MondayTHRA declaration. “While there are those who continue to denounce the settlement, which the court has found acceptable today, the practical reality is that outside of the settlement, plaintiffs face an uncertain financial recovery, with the bankruptcy of The Weinstein Company, and Mr. Weinstein, who denies the allegations against him, with a current and future financial situation that is far from healthy, ”he said.“ Those who scream out loud seem to ignore, for whatever the reason, many parties wanted this settlement to succeed, what matters is not just the Weinstein defendants, but the plaintiffs themselves, who probably agree that this is the only path to a settlement. realistic recovery. “