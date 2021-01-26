Miley Cyrus to perform at TikTok Super Bowl tailgate party





TAMPA, FL Pop star Miley Cyrus will be coming to Tampa for Super Bowl LV.

In a tweet, Cyrus announced that she will be coming to Tampa as part of the NFL’s first TikTok Tailgate on February 7 at Raymond James Stadium, performing a special show for 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers ahead of the big game. The Tiktok tailgate will start at 2:30 p.m.

SUPER BOL LV !!! I will be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE !!! I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL guests of honor before the game. Tampa and Nationwide Health Care Workers! Join the tailgate at 2:30 p.m. ET on FEBRUARY 7 @tiktok_us @ @cbstv ! #SBLV pic.twitter.com/MBibfx8XxF

Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 24, 2021 Super Bowl LV kicks off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City boss at 6:30 p.m. Pepsi’s 2021 Super Bowl halftime show set to start at 8 p.m.

In a press release, Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced that three-time Grammy-winning artist The Weeknd, described as “one of the most fascinating and important artists of a generation,” will perform during the halftime of the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Show. In less than a decade, The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfae. has amassed a global fan base and has become a multiple award-winning artist. He was named one of the Most Influential People of 2020 by Time Magazine and is known for his genre music and redefining storytelling, both audio and visual.

“We all grow up watching the world’s greatest performers play the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I am honored, honored and thrilled to be at the center of this infamous scene this year,” said The Weeknd.

“The Weeknd has introduced a sound all of its own. Its uniqueness and touching character has defined a new generation of greatness in music and art,” said Shawn JAY-Z Carter. “It’s an amazing moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an amazing experience with an amazing performer.”

“We are delighted that The Weeknd is joining us in Tampa Bay on the Pepsi Halftime Stage,” said Brian Rolapp, director of media and NFL affairs. “The half-time shows performances have a history of excellence and creativity, and we can’t wait to see what he brings to Super Bowl LV.” Country singer Eric Church will join 12 Grammy-nominated R&B singers and songwriters Jazmine Sullivan to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner”. And the Grammy Award-winning singer HER will perform “America the Beautiful.”

Watching their performances from the stands will be a limited number of 22,000 spectators, representing about a third of the Raymond James Stadium capacity capacity of 65,890. Of these, 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers will receive free Super Bowl tickets and gaming experiences to honor their service during the pandemic, Announcement by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. All 32 NFL clubs will select vaccinated healthcare workers from their communities to attend the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, though the majority are from Tampa Bay and central Florida. Among the guests were healthcare workers from Sarasota Memorial Hospital, who were surprised by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell with the news via a Zoom call. See Related Article: Sarasota Memorial Nurses Surprise With Super Bowl LV Tickets Super Bowl LV Host Committee CEO Rob Higgins and Buccaneers legend Rond Barber also surprised four healthcare workers at Tampa General Hospital with tickets to the game. “We’re going to help surprise some very deserving health heroes who helped define this journey, helping us through the pandemic,” Higgins said. The NFL will also recognize health heroes across the country through a variety of special moments both in the stadium and during the CBS broadcast. “These dedicated healthcare workers continue to put their lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our continued gratitude,” said Goodell. “We hope in a small way that this initiative inspires our country and recognizes these true American heroes. It is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including the wearing of masks in public places.” Goodell said the fan count was set after discussions with public health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Florida Department of Health, and area hospitals and health systems. They looked at the NFL’s plan for spectator numbers and coronavirus protocols, and provided feedback to the NFL, Goodell said. These protocols include the compulsory wearing of masks, social distancing, cradle seats, non-contact experiences in the stadium in concessions and washrooms, security checkpoints and controlled entrances and exits. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis applauded the NFL’s plan to keep spectators, players, NFL officials and staff safe. “Florida is proud to host Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to crown the champion of an unprecedented NFL season,” he said. “On behalf of Floridians and football fans across the country, I want to thank the many men and women who have worked hard to make this game a reality, especially our frontline health workers who have worked tirelessly during over the past year to keep people up. I can’t wait to see the positive impact of this game on the Tampa Bay area, and my family and I can’t wait to see the big game. “ The plan also received a nod from Florida’s surgeon general, Dr Scott Rivkees. “We are grateful for the leadership the NFL has shown in thanking our healthcare workers and promoting vaccine acceptance around Super Bowl LV,” Rivkees said. “I applaud them for making safety their top priority and for taking a thoughtful approach to ensuring the Super Bowl is a safe and meaningful experience for the fans and the Tampa Bay community.” “I can’t think of a bigger step than Super Bowl LV to honor our medical professionals,” said Ken Hagan, Hillsborough County Commissioner and a member of the Tampa Bay Sports Authority. “On behalf of Tampa Bay, I thank the NFL for its commitment to recognize our local heroes for their tireless efforts and dedication in helping us through this pandemic.” “Our local health workers have been working around the clock to keep our community healthy and safe and I can’t think of a better way to honor them than with the eyes of the world on our hometown for the Super Bowl. LV “, Jane Mayor of Tampa Says Castor. “Our country has suffered so much over the past year, and we cannot lose sight of those who have worked day in and day out to keep us safe. Thank you to the NFL for helping make this happen.” Former NFL star and Buccaneers player Derrick Brooks, who co-chairs Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl LV host committee with former State Representative Will Weatherford, said it was fair to greet the men and the women who have saved so many lives in the past year. while risking theirs. “As it is already shaping up to be the most significant Super Bowl in our hometown history, the NFL deciding to welcome and honor our local vaccinated healthcare workers at Super Bowl LV grows in importance of the event to a whole new level, ”he said. . “The wave of unsolicited appreciation we have received in support of this initiative from our local healthcare workers across the community has been truly amazing. These heroes inspire us every day, so we couldn’t be more grateful to the NFL for working to safely create this monumental effort to celebrate them. “ The TikTok hatchback, game and halftime show will be televised nationally on CBS stations. Related stories:







