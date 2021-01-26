5 films of the actor remade in Bollywood





Ravi Teja celebrates his birthday today, January 26. With over fifty films to his name and several accolades, Ravi Teja is one of the most prolific actors working in the Telugu film industry today. Entire decades of commercially successful films starring Teja have led to some of these films being redesigned in other languages. We take a look at a few Bollywood remakes of such films. 1. Khadgam (2002) This action drama film directed by Krishna Vamsi met with great success upon its theatrical release. Rabi Teja has starred alongside other popular actors such as Prakash Raj and Sonali Bendre, who have worked extensively in Bollywood films. Khadgam was remade in Hindi under the name Insan in 2005 by filmmaker K. Subash. It starred Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Tushar Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Esha Deol among others. Teja played a rickshaw driver who befriends a cop, played by Meka Srikanth, to fight terrorists. 2. Vikramarkudu (2006) This Telugu action movie directed by SS Rajamouli was remade in Bollywood as Akshay Kumar starring the film, Rowdy Rathore (2012). Vikramarkudu also played Anushka Shetty and Vineet Kumar alongside Teja and was critically and commercially successful. Teja played a dual role in the film; little crook and a cop. 3. Kick (2009) As one might have guessed, this Telugu film was eventually remade as the 2014 Sajid Nadiadwala action film of the same name, in Bollywood, starring Salman Khan. Ravi Teja plays a character named Kalyan who is obsessed with high-risk sports for the adrenaline rush. This thrill-seeking ultimately gets him into trouble. The film also stars Ileana D’Cruz, who has starred in many prominent Bollywood films. 4. Sambo Siva Sambo (2010) Ravi Teja starred in this Telugu action flick which was remade in Bollywood by filmmaker Priyadarshan as Rangrezz, in 2013. Now Sambo Siva Sambo, directed by Samuthirakani, is itself a remake of the 2009 Tamil film Naadodigal, which featured Sasikumar in the lead. role Teja then tried out in the Telugu remake. Teja plays a man who takes great care to reunite two lovers, only to see them file for divorce later. Angry, he decides to punish them.

