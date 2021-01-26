Bally’s and Caesars Entertainment Add Daily Fantastic Sports Deals





ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (AP) Two major casino companies on Monday announced deals with daily fantasy sports providers as they seek to expand their reach and incorporate different forms of fan engagement with professional sports into their operations of game. In the first deal, announced Monday morning, Ballys continued its acquisition by acquiring the daily fantasy sports company Monkey Knife Fight in an all-equity transaction that further expands the willingness of fast-growing companies to add companies. casino, online sports betting and media. Later today, Caesars Entertainment announced a strategic investment in SuperDraft, a daily fantasy sports company launched in September 2019, with the ability to acquire the entire company over time. Daily Fantasy Sports involves players putting together virtual rosters of professional athletes and then competing against others based on how those athletes perform in real life. It is played for fun as well as for money. There is a growing synergy between daily fantasy sports and sports betting; Two of the dominant original fantasy providers, DraftKings and FanDuel, have become the leading sports betting bookmakers in the United States. Ballys, based in Providence, Rhode Island, becomes the third sportsbook in the United States to have a daily fantasy sports component, along with DraftKings and FanDuel. Ballys has been on a tear in recent months, adding gaming and media properties as he aims to become a major national player. With this acquisition, we are pleased to enter the high growth market (daily fantasy sports), said George Papanier, President and CEO of the company. Monkey Knife Fight is a unique asset that we look forward to incorporating into Ballys’ ever growing omnichannel portfolio of land-based casinos and iGaming platforms. Ballys’ recent moves include the purchase of Ballys Casino in Atlantic City, a media partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group, and its impending acquisition of Bet.Works. The company plans to integrate Monkey Knife Fights’ geographic presence in 37 states, Washington, DC and Canada, with the Sinclairs portfolio of 21 regional sports networks. Monkey Knife fight has approximately 180,000 registered users, of which 80,000 have made monetary deposits to play. Papanier said Monkey Knife Fight will support Ballys’ plans to develop a database of potential customers in states that have yet to embrace sports betting but are seen as lucrative potential markets, including California, the Florida and Texas, as well as Canada. The deal is expected to be concluded in the first quarter of 2021. Caesars has not disclosed the amount of its investment in SuperDraft, which operates in more than 35 states. We were very excited to be part of the powerful Caesars gaming ecosystem, said Steve Wang, CEO and Founder of SuperDraft. Everyday fantasy gamers deserve a breath of fresh air and were there to transform the industry. SuperDraft is now well positioned to accelerate its growth with financial stability while expanding its appeal to consumers with larger contests and better rewards for players of all interest levels. ___ Follow Wayne Parry on http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC.







