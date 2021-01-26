A look at the tricolor tunes of Bollywood





As India celebrates the 72nd Republic Day today, we watch classic Bollywood tricolor tunes that continue to resonate with today’s youth, for how they capture India’s different moods. . Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo

The final song of the Republic Day, it was sung live by Lata Mangeshkar on January 26, 1963, in tribute to the Indian soldiers who died during the Sino-Indian War of 1962. The song is written by Kavi Pradeep and composed by C Ramchandra. Mangeshkar’s first rendition, a live rendition at the National Stadium in New Delhi, took place with President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the audience. RELATED | Republic Day special: 11 films to watch in frenzy this national holiday Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon

Sung by Shanti Mathur for the 1962 film “Son Of India”, this song has long been associated with Republic Day and Independence Day, especially in schools where students play at their own pace. It is about a child’s dedication to India. He describes himself as a country soldier. Mera Rang De Basanti Chola

Lata Mangeshkar, Mukesh, Mahendra Kapoor and Rajendra Mehta sang the classic in the 1965 film, “Shaheed”. Music and lyrics are by Prem Dhawan. “Shaheed”, directed by S. Ram Sharma, stars Manoj Kumar, Kamini Kaushal, Pran, Iftekhar, Nirupa Roy, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri and Anwar Hussain. It is based on the life of Bhagat Singh. Mere Desh Ki Dharti

This song in Mahendra Kapoor’s voice praises India. It is said that after the popularity of the song for the 1967 film “Upkar”, the lead actor Manoj Kumar began to be called Mr. Bharat. Sandese aate hain

From the 1997 blockbuster “Border”, directed by JP Dutta, the song, sung by Roopkumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam, uses letters to beautifully present the families of Indian soldiers’ love for them and express how much they miss the soldiers. . someone’s husband or lover or son. I love my india

The song is sung from the perspective of a man who has been abroad, to London, Paris, and Japan, but who has not seen a country like India. The song was sung by Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Aditya Narayan for Subhash Ghai’s 1997 film, “Pardes”. Desh simple desh

Sung by AR Rahman and Sukhwinder Singh, the song is taken from the 2002 film “The Legend Of Bhagat Singh”, which revolves around freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He talks about sacrifice for India and that the freedom fighters will do anything for their country. Basanti Rank

The title song of “Rang De Basanti” (2006) sounds more like a celebration song in the vocals of Daler Mehndi and KS Chithra. It touches the soil of India and its different colors. Teri mitti

The moving song by B Praak’s voice goes well with the story of the 2019 release, “Kesari”, based on the Battle of Saragarhi, which was a battle fought between 21 Sikh soldiers and 10,000 Pashtun invaders in 1897.

