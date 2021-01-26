Struggling Aladdin actor Mena Massoud wins lead role in Netflix film The Royal Treatment





Aladdin Star Mena Massoud landed her next big role as he was selected by Netflix to star alongside Laura Marano (Austin and Ally, The perfect date) in the upcoming romantic drama The royal treatment. Written by Holly Hester Marano, the film is directed by Rick Jacobson. Ellen Marano and Vanessa Marano for Calabrian Rhode will also produce with Chloe Smith, and Steve Berman and Dan Read will be executive producers for FFI. The royal treatment is a love story following Isabella (Ellen Marano) and Prince Thomas (Mena Massoud). According to the deadline, the story picks up as “Isabella runs her own salon and isn’t afraid to speak her mind, while Prince Thomas runs his own country and is set to be married for the duty rather than love. When Izzy and her fellow stylists get the opportunity of a lifetime to style their hair for the royal wedding, she and Prince Thomas learn that taking control of their own destiny requires following their hearts. “ RELATED: Actor Jafar Marwan Kenzari Is Set To Return In Disney’s Aladdin 2 Egyptian actor, Massoud is famous for playing Aladdin in Disney’s live-action remake released in 2019. After surpassing $ 1 billion at the box office, the hit film already has a sequel in development with Massoud attached to return to the main role. He also starred in the Hulu series Reprisals which aired for one season in 2019. Massoud also played roles in Jack ryan and movies Strange but true and Rule this town. Although Aladdin was a huge success, Massoud would later say the producers weren’t exactly banging his door to bring him back to Hollywood. Several months after its release, Massoud opened up about his struggles to find new roles after playing the popular Disney character. Obviously, Netflix sees the value of Massoud’s work in bringing him to The royal treatment, but it seems to have taken Mena a little while to receive the call. “I want people to know it’s not always dandelions and roses when you do something like Aladdin,” Massoud told the Daily Beast in 2019. “He must have made millions. He must receive all these offers. “It’s none of that. I haven’t had a single audition since Aladdin came out of. “ The actor added, “It’s crazy for a lot of people. People have these ideas in mind. It’s like, I’m sitting here saying, okay, Aladdin just got $ 1 billion. – can I at least get an audition? Like I don’t expect you to be like, “This is Batman.” But can I just walk into the room? … give a chance? “ As for Marano, she previously appeared in a love movie for Netflix while starring in 2019. The perfect date with Noah Centineo. She also appeared in the last year War with grandfather and had roles in other films like Super bad, Lady bird, and Save Zoë. Marano is perhaps best known for playing Ally Dawson on the Disney Channel series Austin and Ally between 2011 and 2016. It’s not clear when The royal treatment will debut on Netflix, but production is slated to take place in New Zealand this year. This news comes from Deadline. Topics: Aladdin, The Royal Treatment, Netflix, Streaming

