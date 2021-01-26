Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s New Dance Video For ‘Body’

Megan Thee Stallion has released her new dance music video for ‘Body’ – you can watch the clip, which was directed by ‘WAP’ video director Colin Tilley, below.

The song is one of the stars of the Houston rapper’s debut studio album, Good News, released in November.

The original video for ‘Body’ was released to accompany the arrival of ‘Good News’ on November 20, and Megan has now followed up on those visuals with a new clip that sees her reunite with director Tilley, who directed the video. from ‘WAP’ back in August.

The clip features choreography by JaQuel Knight and sees Megan and a troupe of six dancers perform a series of routines on “ Body ” – you can watch the video below.

Earlier this month, Megan ‘WAP’ collaborator Cardi B said it was costing $ 1 million (732,000) to shoot the music video for WAP.

Following its release last summer, WAP recorded the biggest first week broadcast numbers for a single track in the US and rose to number one in the US and UK.

Megan’s latest collaboration, a feature on Ariana Grande’s 34 + 35 remix alongside Doja Cat, released earlier this month.

The original version of 34 + 35 featured on Grandes Positions’ latest album. In a three-star review of the dossier,NME says about the track: On the scorching track 34 + 35 (you do the math) it starts: ‘If I say it clearly / just give me babies. In case this request is too underestimated, she asks later: ‘Can you stay awake all night? / Fuck me until the light of day ‘. “