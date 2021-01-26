Resident Evil actor dismisses sexual assault allegations





After a number of sexual assault allegations against him, Resident Evil DC voice actor Douglas is defending himself via social media.

DC Douglas, the voice actor of several iconic characters includingresident EvilAlbert Wesker andMass Effect‘s Legion, took to Instagram to dismiss the multiple sexual assault allegations against him. Douglas has voiced villainous Wesker in several titles, includingResident evil 5andMarvel vs. Capcom 3,and portrayed Legion inMass effect 2and3.He has also made live appearances in numerous films, mainly direct video releases such asTitanic IIandSharknado 2: The second. Albert Wesker was a staple of theresident Evilsince the very first game in 1996, and it has grown into an iconic video game antagonist. However, the character hasn’t appeared in the franchise since 2005.Resident evil 5,making Douglas’s connection to the series a bit dated at this point. Wesker has instead been replaced by new villains, such asResident Evil 7’sJack Baker or the nextResident Evil Villageby Lady Dimitrescu. Douglas’s role in the mass Effectseries, The Robotic Squad Legion, has also been completed since 2012. However, the actor’s voice work will be featured inMass Effect: legendary edition,a compilation and a remake of the setMass Effecttrilogy. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Howls Moving Castle: What Real Life Voice Actors Look Like According to the Twitter user @BewareQFlynn, DC Douglas recently denied a number of sexual assault allegations via his Instagram page. On January 24, Douglas posted a screenshot of a comment, accusing him of sexual assault, to his Instagram story. Douglas responded to the comment with a complete denial, and the story also included a caption written by Douglas that told his accusers to “earn a living.” Twitter user @BewareQFlynn reiterated the allegations of sexual assault via Twitter while also including a screenshot of the Instagram exchange. While the sexual assault allegations against DC Douglas have yet to be investigated, they are the latest in a long line of complaints involving people in the entertainment industry. At the end of last year, Shia LaBeouf, an actor known for his roles in works such asEven Stevens, transformersandIndiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,was charged with sexual assault and assault and battery. LaBeouf was sued by British musician Tahliah Debrett Barnett, an ex-girlfriend of LaBeouf, for what she described as a continuing abusive relationship. More recently, Rob Cohen, director of films such asThe fast and the furiousandxXx,was charged with sexual assault by Italian actress and director Asia Argento. Allegations of sexual assault are extremely serious and must be investigated with the utmost care. Although very little information is currently available on the situation, DC Douglas’ iconic vocal work in resident EvilandMass Effectmeans these accusations will get a lot of attention. Douglas has vehemently denied all charges against him, so time will tell how this situation turns out in the future. Next: Kaley Cuoco And 9 Other Actors Who Voiced AI Computer Systems Source: @BewareQFlynn / Twitter How to get Resident Evil RE: Verse for free

About the Author Thomas mcnulty

(75 published articles)

Thomas McNulty is an avid New Jersey reader, writer, gamer, and observer. Movies, TV shows, video games, books, and pop culture are personal passions, and he thrills to write on topics close to his heart. If someone has a story to tell, they should be able to tell it. He is committed to providing the accuracy of each article and to staying true to his voice. More from Thomas McNulty







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos