Sundance: Patton Oswalt to host awards ceremony





13:24 PST 01/25/2021



by



Mia Galuppo



Alison Brie, Shira Haas and Diego Luna will appear at the digital ceremony on February 2.

Patton Oswalt is expected to host the 2021 Sundance Film Festival awards ceremony, which largely takes place virtually. The awards ceremony, which will be broadcast live on February 2, will include special appearances by Alison Brie, Shira Haas and Diego Luna alongside jurors including Julie Dash and Cynthia Erivo. In addition to Oswalt taking over hospitality functions, the Sundance Institute announced several other festival conversations. This includes “Conjuring the Collective, the Womxn at Sundance Speakeasy”, which will star Judith Jamison (Ailey), Marlee Matlin, director Sin Heder (CODA), actor Rita Moreno (Rita Moreno: just a girl who decided to go) and actor SOKO (Mayday, The Blazing World).It will also be presented by recording artist Brittany Howard, as well as poet Ryka Ayoti. The other newly announced panels are “Power of Story: Speculative Fiction is the Place” and “The Story of Us” hosted by Kimberl W. Crenshaw. The pandemic era festival takes place from Jan. February 28 to 3.







