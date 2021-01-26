Bad Bunny to Perform Live at WWE Royal Rumble | Business

STAMFORD, Connecticut – (BUSINESS WIRE) – January 25, 2021 –

WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced today that multi-platinum artist and international superstar Bad Bunny will perform his single Booker T on his new album El ltimo Tour Del Mundo live for the first time at Royal rumble this Sunday, Jan.31, live on WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET.

Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true, Bad Bunny said. I have been a lifelong WWE fan and thrilled to take the stage and entertain fans around the world.

Bad Bunny is at the top of the music industry and a pop culture icon with close ties to WWE and our fans around the world, said Neil Lawi, senior vice president and general manager of WWE Music Group. We’re excited to provide a global platform for her very first live performance of Booker T as we begin the road to WrestleMania .

Bad Bunny has taken control of the global music scene as one of the most respected and talented songwriters and producers of this generation. Named the world’s No. 1 artist of 2020 by Spotify, he has won multiple Latin Grammy Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards for Best Reggaeton Performance, Artist of the Year and Best Latin Album of the Year , among others.

Bad Bunnys newest and third album of 2020, El ltimo Tour Del Mundo debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart, the first all-Spanish-language album to reach No.1 in the 64-year history of the ranking all genres, as well as # 1 in the global ranking of the best Apple Musics albums for all genres.

About Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny is proclaimed as one of the most popular artists in the world. The multi-platinum artist, Latin GRAMMY winner and GRAMMY nominee, consistently manages to break down international barriers and dismantle cultural norms, becoming a global icon of culture and entertainment. This year he was named ASCAP Composer of the Year. Following the undisputed impact he had across the world, Bad Bunny became the first male reggaeton artist to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. He is also the only Latino male artist to have appeared on the cover of the prominent New York Times Magazine.

His most recent album, El Ultimo Tour del Mundo, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, becoming the first all-Spanish album to reach that position in 64-year history on the All-Genre chart. The artist managed to get his entire discography to hit the Billboard 200 charts, with his last 4 albums in the Top 10 and his debut album X 100PRE peaking at # 11. This year, he was named the World’s No.1 Artist on Spotify and No. 1 Latin Artist of 2020 by Billboard for the second year in a row. Bad Bunny is one of the most successful Latin artists to reach the Global Hot 100, with a total of 25 songs making the list. Recently, the artist released his single “Dakiti” with Jhay Cortez, which went down in history as the first Latin song to simultaneously reach # 1 on the “Billboard Global 200” and “Billboard Global Excl. US” as well. than on Spotifys Top 200 and Top 100 Apple Musics: worldwide.

Bad Bunny has also established himself as a businessman and brand ambassador, teaming up with casual shoe brand, Crocs, for a special edition footwear, Bad Bunny x Crocs. The artist has also joined Corona as the face of her new La Vida Ms Fina campaign. Each of Bad Bunny’s releases has left a strong imprint in the history of Latin music. His artistic power and leadership in the entertainment industry position him as one of the most accomplished artists of the day, and reaffirm his vast reach in the music industry.

