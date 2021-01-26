Sonakshi Sinha’s interior designer takes us to Bollywood star’s newly renovated house in Mumbai





As the world continues to follow social distancing guidelines, Bollywood celebrities, like many of us, have been able to spend their time with loved ones and focus their attention on personal projects. While Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan added new properties to their list last year, others, like Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandez, have given their existing residences a makeover. In Sinha’s case, interior designer Rupin Suchak remodeled her apartment, located in the same residential complex in Juhu where her parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha live. I think this is one of the most significant projects I have been involved in, he revealed to Vogue India, describing the space as extremely minimalist with clean lines, but with a must-have bohemian flair. All in all quite welcoming and heartwarming [for you] come in and throw yourself on a sofa. With its muted palettes, playful textile touches, and bamboo shutters, Sinha’s newly remodeled home paints a pretty picture, and this is one you need to check out if you need a bit of decorative inspiration. Below, we take you through the prettiest corners of his home. Sonakshi Sinha’s living room shines a light on her love for soothing pastels Featuring pastel blue sofas topped with powder pink cushions, Sinha’s cozy and soothing living room is a millennium-approved haven. Patterned walls and ceilings, along with rattan pendant lights and railings, add texture to the space. The area is illuminated through floor-to-ceiling windows that occupy an entire wall and feature crisp, crisp white curtains. Romantic elements like an old-style bust, vases of fresh flowers, pastel side tables, and white lace throws add a quaint European touch to the room. But what makes Sonakshi Sinha’s house most unique is the unexpected pop of color you will spot here and there. A highlight of the living room is its sliding glass door, which comes with panels of hot pink and yellow tinted glass. Original paintings, including a pop art-inspired portrait of a woman and another large abstract work, further liven up the space. The contrast adds a bit of spice to the space, as above all, the whole area was very Mediterranean and white, Suchak adds. And her pantry comes with a neon light that every Toy story the fan will love it A perfect blend of romantic elements and edgy accents, Sonakshi Sinha’s kitchen area comes with a surprise element you must check out if you are counting on Toy story among your favorite movies: a red neon light that uses symbols to convey the iconic quote from Buzz Lightyear, To infinity and beyond. A quirky little place, this unconventional corner defends an integrated wall console alongside two black high chairs, creating a cozy bar area. The arched window and stools give the corner a retro-inspired finish, which the multi-colored glass doors complement perfectly. It’s safe to say that this setting is one of the most Instagram-worthy places in the star’s house. The actor’s room has a special corner for his favorite memories Unlike her living room, Sinha’s bedroom appears to follow a slightly darker palette, with deep lavender curtains and a swing-style chair with brown cushions. A dramatic wall behind her white rattan bed brings together dark and light wood panels, broken only by a watercolor-effect blue section where she enjoys hanging polaroids of her favorite outings and meetings with loved ones. White wall cabinets complete the space. This cozy corner in the star’s house is perfect for quiet afternoons with a good book Often seen in Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram posts, this beloved nook comes with a sherbet pink wall and powder blue fur rug. The palette extends to furniture, with the same combination appearing on her comfy chair, finished in a lace throw. A minimalist wooden side table completes the space with a small corner shelf containing trinkets. Want to explore more corners of Sonakshi Sinha’s house? Scroll down for the full tour. Also read: 20 photos and videos that take you inside the vast Salman Khan farmhouse in Panvel 21 photos and videos that take you to Jacqueline Fernandez’s sunny house in Mumbai

