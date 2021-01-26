Today in history 01/26/21 | national

Today is Tuesday January 26, the 26th day of 2021. There are 339 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
January 26, 2020, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, her 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed when their helicopter plunged down a steep hill in heavy morning fog in southern California; the former Lakers star was 41.
In 1788, the first European settlers in Australia, led by the captain. Arthur Phillip, landed in present-day Sydney.
In 1907, Congress passed the Tillman Act, which prohibited businesses from making direct campaign contributions to federal election candidates.
In 1960, the owners of the National Football League teams chose Pete Rozelle be the new commissioner, succeeding at the end Bert Bell.
In 1961, the president John F. Kennedy appointed Dr. Janet G. Travell to be his personal doctor; she was the first woman to hold the post.
In 1962, the United States launched the Ranger 3 to land scientific instruments on the Moon, but the probe ended up missing its target by more than 22,000 miles.
In 1988, the Andrew Lloyd Webber The musical Phantom of the Opera premiered at the Broadways Majestic Theater.
In 1992, Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton, appearing with his wife, Hillary, on CBS 60 Minutes, admitted causing pain in my marriage, but said past issues were irrelevant to the campaign.
In 1994, a scare occurred during a visit to Sydney, Australia by Britains Prince Charles as a student David Kang | rushed at the prince, firing two blank shots from a starter pistol. (Kang was then sentenced to 500 hours of community service.)
In 1998, the president Bill clinton forcefully denied having an affair with a former White House intern, telling reporters I did not have sex with this woman, Miss Lewinsky.
In 2009, Nadya suleman gave birth at Kaiser Permanente Bellflower Medical Center in California to six boys and two girls; the criticism came after the public learned that the unemployed single mother became pregnant with the octuplets and six older children through in vitro fertilization.
Speaking to Manitowoc, President Barack obama campaigned vigorously for its revamped economic message, warning that other countries were trying to gain first place in the global market as the United States fell for work.
Afghan President Hamid Karzai was sworn in in the country’s new parliament, marking the end of a long battle over whether lawmakers would be able to start working despite ongoing investigations into electoral fraud.
The FBI arrested leaders of an armed group that had occupied a national wildlife refuge in Oregon for more than three weeks in a traffic stop that left a man, Robert LaVoy Finicum, dead.
Character actor Abe Vigoda, 94, died in Woodland Park, New Jersey.
The US consulate in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, said it would evacuate its staff and some individuals aboard a charter flight.
Five cases of the new coronavirus have now been confirmed in the United States, including new cases in California and Arizona; all involved people who had traveled to Wuhan.
The New York Times reported that in an upcoming book draft, a former national security adviser John bolton said this president Donald trump had wanted to maintain a freeze on military aid to Ukraine until it aids political investigations into its Democratic rivals.
Eighteen year old singer Billie Eilish made history at the Grammy Awards, becoming the youngest to win one of the Grammys’ top awards and the first to sweep all four in nearly 40 years.
Designer Jules Feiffer is 92.
Sports actor Bob uecker is 86.
Singer Jean Knight is 78.
Activist Angela Davis is 77.
Actor Richard Portnow is 74.
Rock musician Corky laing (Montagne) is 73 years old.
Actor David Strathairn is 72.
Producer-director Mimi Leder is 69.
Alternative country singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams is 68.
Actor-comedian talk show host Ellen degeneres is 63.
Hockey Hall of Fame Wayne gretzky is 60.
Musician Andrew Ridgeley is 58.
Gospel singer Kirk franklin is 51.
Actor Jennifer crystal is 48.
Actor Matilda Szydagis is 47.
Retired NBA player Vince carter is 44.
Actor Colin ODonoghue is 40.