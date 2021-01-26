Entertainment
Piers Morgan shocks with reaction to risqué photos of Elizabeth Hurley on Good Morning Britain
Gemma Strong
Piers Morgan shocks Good Morning Britain viewers as he reacts to risqué photos of Elizabeth Hurley in the snow
Piers Morgan is known for his frank opinion – and he didn’t hold back on Tuesday. the Good Morning Britain star surprised viewers as he shared his thoughts on the latest photos shared by Elizabeth hurley.
Elizabeth took to social media on Monday to share two risky snapshots, showing her posing in the snow, wearing only a fur coat and white bikini bottoms. “How could I resist?” the 55-year-old captioned the images.
WATCH: Piers Morgan shocks with response to photos of Elizabeth Hurley
The next morning, Piers took Elizabeth to task at her post. “Yeah, she looks fabulous, but what are you doing Liz? A little snow and you take your kit off …
“And who took the pictures? Your 19-year-old son, did you say, took the pictures? Isn’t that scary? What is all that! we call in the business “thirsty and scary”. “
Elizabeth shared some daring new photos this week
His co-host Susanna reid, meanwhile, was quick to move on to the defense of the model. “You can’t accuse other people of being thirsty when you’re on national television and have two or more columns and you’re on every podcast!” she retorted.
But Piers continued, “You can think of two things when you look at her – one, she looks great. Which she does. But also, 55? Have your 19 year old take pictures of you in the train. to undress in the snow? ” “
The model pictured with her son, Damian
“Sorry. Once women are over fifty, aren’t they allowed to strip flesh?” Susanna retaliated. “This is what happened to Davina mccall! She got trolled, ”she added, referring to the cruel comments made to the TV host on Monday.
Piers however said, “No Davina didn’t do that. Come on, you might think she looks great but come on! You’re 55 – put on your clothes.”
Davina was slammed by an online troll for her Masked singer dress
It comes after Davina delivered the perfect answer after online troll claimed ‘she was too old’ to wear a thigh-high slit dress when she appeared on Saturday Masked singer.
The stern tweet read: “A sunny old woman should cover up … a gorgeous dress but not for pleats … understated for mature.” In response, the 53-year-old wrote: “Really sorry. Absolutely no chance to be good here Sue … shamefully aging is a lot more fun.”
