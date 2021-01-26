Rapper Kodak Black celebrates life after prison since “Trump just freed me” | Entertainment

Kodak Black, the rapper whose federal prison sentence was commuted by President Trump the day before his sentence ended, has a new song celebrating his release.

“I got out of jail, I don’t say goodbye to anyone / I want sushi, then coochie, more lunch platters, yeah / I had to stop showing everyone where my mum stays, yeah / Trump just freed me, but my favorite president is about money / All the hate and prejudice has become evident to me. “

The 23-year-old, whose legal name is Bill Kahan Kapri, was serving a 46-month sentence for lying about background checks related to the purchase of guns in 2019, with a separate sentence of ‘one year for possession of firearms at the same time. He was serving his sentence in a high security federal prison in Kentucky.

Two of the guns the rapper purchased were later found at crime scenes, prosecutors said. A gun bore Black’s fingerprints and had been used to shoot a “rival rap artist,” although he was not charged with the shooting, according to the New York Times.

On January 20, the day after his sentence was commuted, Kodak Black tweeted his gratitude, saying, “I want to thank President @RealDonaldTrump for his commitment to justice reform and my sentence reduction. I also want to thank everyone for their support and love. It means more than you will ever know. I want to keep giving back, learning and growing. “

The rapper was convicted in November 2019 and then transferred to Big Sandy Penitentiary in Kentucky from a Miami federal prison in January 2020.

While his federal sentence has been commuted, Kodak Black still faces a sexual assault charge in South Carolina, where he is accused of raping an 18-year-old in a hotel room after a February concert. 2016. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted. The case has been disrupted by the pandemic, a prosecutor told TMZ, but they intend to rule on the case unless the rapper reaches a plea deal.

At the end of his new song, Kodak Black celebrates his second chance at life:

“Yeah, so, creating a healthy, happy lifestyle / I’m so proud of myself and how far I’ve come / I’ve always kept it real, even when no one is watching,” he says. (Listen to the song below.)

The rapper also reportedly deleted a tweet from late November promising to donate $ 1 million to charity in the coming year if he got presidential aid.

“A statement promising something for something in return is not appropriate and although Kodak has always given to charity his entire career and will continue to do charity, not in exchange for anything,” said his attorney, Bradford Cohen, at TMZ on Monday. “Some think it’s a story. It isn’t.”

Cohen also noted that since his release on Jan.20, the rapper had donated $ 50,000 to the Barstool Sports fund to help small businesses and $ 100,000 to a scholarship fund on behalf of high school senior Meadow Pollack. Marjory Stoneman Douglas, assassinated.

As to which president is really Kodak Black’s favorite, according to “Last Day In”? Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Andrew Jackson, and Ulysses S. Grant are on the $ 1, $ 2, $ 5, $ 20, and $ 50 bills respectively, so choose one of them. Benjamin Franklin and Alexander Hamilton, who are on the $ 100 note and the $ 10 note respectively, have never been presidents.

