The Ugly Belly of Bollywood, Racquet of Prostitution Involving Busted Budding Actresses; Trappings of Power, Fame & Money Reality of today’s world

Reports of Crime Branch breaking a casting racket in Mumbai a few days ago added new evidence that Bollywood is indeed a dirty web of sex, drugs and countless atrocities that never come to light.

Bollywood and its by-products have long been revered and revered by the Indian public for decades.

We seem to have a special affiliation, fantasy, and divine infatuation with the so-called heroes and heroines of this complicated, secret, and crazy industry of fame.

The industry has managed for decades to deceive the public about certain facts and truths that are best hidden under the guise of playing onscreen heroes who defy all pressures and stand against evil while saving the heroines and by keeping their “ izzat ”.

But the aisles of this industry and industry are dark and dangerous, full of characters hiding in the shadows to take advantage of your innocence and often hoping that the new entrant would adopt the habits that are rampant in the industry as well.

Here is a case of fresh evidence that Bollywood is not what it portrays on screen, and individuals who work in various capacities should not be taken lightly and innocently either.

The accused in the Casting Couch racket busted by the Crime Directorate is a three-member gang led under the code name Prem, with two women allegedly targeting and seducing women working in web series, commercials and movies under the guise of to give them. roles (not a new storyline here) but forced them into prostitution instead.

Prem, who worked as a casting director and film producer, allegedly tricked models and actresses into the flesh trade under the pretext of offering them roles in films.

Although the above case is not new, Fortunately, the general public is aware that the casting couch exists in its morbidity in the film industry, but the matter has never received its fair share of questions and inquiries into the matter.

Movement me too which gained momentum in Bollywood a few years ago, brought in brave women and men to tell about their horrific experience in the hands of those who had the power to exploit them.

He’s thrown in a few names Sajid Khan, Nana Patekar, Utsav Chakraborty, Shubash Ghai, Suhel Seth, Alok Nath, Kailash Kher, Chetan Bhagat, Kanan Gill, and so many others – that he can form a pretty long list. to be written on multiple pages.

They are personalities – actors, directors, writers, photographers, seasoned journalists, ministers, and many others, all eminent personalities, in positions of power and money.

It is also a fact – that such acts are not committed and are only prevalent in the film industry.

It is widespread in other sectors too, Whether it is the fierce business world or the world of politics, predators hide and work on their predator skills in all walks of life and all professions.

The common thread that binds them all together is the need for power, money and fame; it is a psychological game which gives a certain high to the individual or to the groups who engage in such acts.

Where does the money come from?

Have you ever wondered how little actors and other personalities and even some of the most popular (without taking names) survive and maintain your lifestyle in a city like Mumbai, one of the most expensive cities in India and the world?

How seemingly small personalities make a living when they don’t have films on hand or minor roles without significant clout, and continue to launch and open great restaurants, production houses or any other business; where and how do they make money? Where do they find the resources to make such large investments?

How come they can make appearances after appearances at shows, parties and other elite events dressed in the best and most lavish designer outfits and accessories, showing off their latest and dearest top cars. range when they haven’t delivered a single movie, hit or even invisible in any capacity on the screen?

How is it that they maintain their lavish lifestyle while the rest of us mortals work endlessly and laboriously to earn our money?

Yes, it is also true that many of them knowingly and willingly agree to engage in sex or other acts with directors, producers, actors or otherwise for roles in various capacities in a film or for any other gain.

However, the difference here is the will. It is a choice, a decision that they become fully aware of what they accept.

But here is the difference between the will and those who are pushed into it involuntarily or with deception.

The tendency to create NGOs

The latest trend in Bollywood and other major industries is to get in and create NGOs.

It could be a handy public relations mechanism and to paint a picture that is so good and godly, we are so generous, we are so charitable.

However, if we dig deeper, we would be amazed at the truth of this trend.

First, NGOs benefit from specific provisions and tax benefits under the Indian Income Tax Act.

This would partly respond to the trend of openness and association with NGOs.

Second, it has been argued in some sections of the media that these NGOs are just a front for various other activities. a well-oiled legal channel to destabilize money turns black money into white, money laundering and some more serious allegations that have recently surfaced due to the Sushant Sing Rajput case.

Specific inquiries into the matter have raised topics and work which, although subject to deliberation but due to the gravity of the case and the people involved, was quickly and systematically reduced to whispers. out of fear and lack of evidence in most cases.

The debate highlighted some crucial issues affecting Child trafficking, organ trafficking, prostitution, abuse, drugs, controversial deaths and, yes, the casting.

If we go deeper and maybe dig into each of the famous people, it might just open up a Pandora’s Box that would be hard to close.

These are secrets that are best kept hidden because their implications would mean a loss of fame, money and power.

Think carefully about what you see on screen and what is regularly shown to the public. It’s just a picture; the personalities hidden behind these images are perhaps nothing less than monsters.

Here are some of the facts that are available in the public domain a well-known actor who has had several dates with Law and order – whether it is the case of the blackbuck or the mowing of innocent people sleeping on the sidewalk what happened and what was the outcome of these cases?

The answer is nothing; the actor continues to be the “Bhai” of Bollywood, his films are still broadcast by the general public, his shows always collect a maximum of views.

He opened an NGO that works mainly in education and health and children; it also offers products (clothing) under its brand.

If the actor is so pious, he should have turned himself over to the police in the two cases in which he was involved. As someone who comes forward as a hero in the movies and battles the bad guys, well then rise up and show the Indian people that you are what you represent on screen and in real life a big brother. !

Lots of other unknown facts about many prominent personalities, which if they saw the light of day would leave one speechless and stunned with a truly expression ?!

Why are we so afraid to discuss these topics? Why don’t we have the power to question these so-called public figures, the answer is who will ring the cat?

Who will find himself caught in the dark alleys full of shadows, an unknown and dark world, a complicated web which, if and when you do get caught, will be difficult to get out.

The point is, if anyone tries to make the facts known or to dig deeper into these allegations, they are very it is likely that the truth still will not come out, but instead the person may be sucked in so deeply that they may find themselves unable to escape the repercussions.

Politics and Bollywood tend to mirror each other in matters of money, power, fame, the pitfalls are similar, the highs are the same as are the lows, but in between are the thousands of innocent lives being lost. in the labyrinth of silence. desperation and an endless downward spiral in case they fall on the wrong side of the coin.

As citizens we need to be vigilant and understand the difference between what is fed to us through public relations and the reality of this Game of Thrones, whatever industry and sector we may speak of; it is unfortunately the sad reality that exists and that surrounds us all.

